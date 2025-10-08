Galatasaray have launched legal action against a doctor, former referee and broadcaster for his comments on Victor Osimhen

The pundit alleged that he received information that the Nigerian international is suffering from a serious illness

He also claimed Galatasaray officials are aware of Osimhen’s status, saying about five black players in the league are suffering from it

Turkish giants Galatasaray have initiated legal proceedings against a doctor who claimed Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen is suffering from a serious illness.

Ahmet Cakar had dropped the bombshell during an interview session with Beyaz TV’s Derin Futbol programme.

The outspoken former referee and broadcaster disclosed that he hopes what he heard about the Super Eagles forward was untrue.

Ahmet Cakan claims Victor Osimhen is suffering from a serious illness. Photo: Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

In September, Cakar reportedly said via Gazette Turkiye:

"Received information from the Ministry of Health regarding Victor Osimhen's illness.

"As a sportsman and father. This is a very sad day for me. Unfortunately, I have received information that Osimhen has a very serious health problem. I hope this is not true."

He further alleged that he made efforts to reach out to Galatasaray doctor Yener Ince, who also confirmed that about five black players in the Super League have this illness.

It was reported that Cakar had often sparked controversy in the Turkish media, as he stated that Galatasaray officials are aware of Osimhen's health status, according to Soccernet.

Osimhen completes transfer to Galatasaray

Osimhen signed a permanent deal with the club this summer, having had a successful loan spell with the outfit last season.

Having paid a staggering €75 million ($85.74 million) to sign him on a permanent deal from Italian giants Napoli, the Super Lig champions made the Nigerian international the most expensive incoming transfer in Turkish soccer history.

Youssef En-Nesyri had set the record in 2024 when he signed a five-year deal from Spanish club Sevilla for €20 million.

As part of the agreement, 10% of any future fee from Osimhen's next transfer will be paid to Napoli, Galatasaray said.

Osimhen on national duty

Meanwhile, Osimhen has arrived in Polokwane, South Africa, where Nigeria will take on Lesotho in a must-win 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The Super Eagles have struggled in the campaign as they are on the verge of missing out on yet another edition of the Mundial.

Benin Republic and South Africa lead the group with 14 points each, but the Cheetahs are ahead on better goal difference.

Recall that South Africa were docked three points and three goals for fielding an ineligible player during their game against Lesotho on March 21.

Victor Osimhen joined Galatasaray on a permanent deal this summer. Photo: Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria and Rwanda have 11 points each as all teams in the group prepare for the final phase of the World Cup qualifiers.

Osimhen under investigation

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) is expected to review footage of the altercation between Victor Osimhen and Besiktas defender Emirhan Topcu, which occurred during Galatasaray’s 1-1 draw at RAMS Park.

The Super Lig clash, which saw Osimhen grab Topcu by the throat, has drawn widespread attention and could lead to serious disciplinary action for the Super Eagles star.

Source: Legit.ng