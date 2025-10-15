Gernot Rohr expressed mixed reactions after Victor Osimhen led Nigeria to a 4-0 demolition of his Benin Republic side

A win for the Cheetahs would have seen them qualify for their first-ever World Cup, but they were humiliated by the Super Eagles

Rohr, who was in charge of the Nigerian national team between 2016 and 2021, had a bittersweet reflection after the game

It was a mix of emotions for Benin Republic head coach Gernot Rohr after his side were thrashed 4-0 on the final day of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

A ruthless Super Eagles, spearheaded by Victor Osimhen, dominated the Cheetahs right from the very first blast of the whistle at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

Osimhen wasted no time in opening the scoring as he found the back of the net in the 3rd minute, sending the home fans into the wilds.

Gernot Rohr has hailed Victor Osimhen despite Benin's loss to Nigeria.

He scored the second goal in the 37th minute as the home team took a two-goal lead into the break, chasing the World Cup ticket.

The three-time African champions returned from the tunnel firing on all cylinders as Osimhen headed home a third before Frank Onyeka wrapped things up in the final minute as Nigeria won 4-0.

Nigeria could only manage to qualify for the play-offs, as South Africa thrashed Rwanda 3-0 to pick the sole automatic ticket from the group.

Benin went into the massive showdown as table toppers, and victory would have handed the West African nation a ticket to their very first World Cup, Premium Times reports..

Rohr expressed disappointment about how things turned out, but was pleased to see how Victor Osimhen performed against his side.

The Franco-German tactician was in charge of the Super between 2016 and 2021, and led Nigeria to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

He handed Osimhen his official senior national team debut in June 2017, when Nigeria lost 2-0 to South Africa. Rohr said per Own Goal:

"I remember when I brought Osimhen in the team, he was 17 and we made here our first game. He was already in our selection World Cup tickets

"So I’m very happy to see him like that, but I’m not happy that he did it against me and again, but I hope that he will do it in the playoffs for your country, which I love."

The 72-year-old tactician praised his side for their fighting spirit throughout the qualifiers, but added that a lot still needs to be done.

He added:

"But today, we are a little bit disappointed because the dream to go to the World Cup for us is finished. We are still a team with a lot to learn. Nigeria started with a goal in the first minutes already.

"I don’t know it’s offside or not offside, but we had to build a new defense because of the yellow cards. The players were not here, and then we tried. But when you have such a big player like Osimhen."

Victor Osimhen scored a hat-trick in Nigeria's 4-0 win over Benin.

