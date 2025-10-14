Gernot Rohr has confirmed Benin will miss five key players against Nigeria due to suspensions and injuries

The Super Eagles must beat Benin and hope South Africa drop points to qualify for the 2026 World Cup

Rohr insists the Cheetahs’ strong spirit and unity can still guide them to a historic first-ever World Cup appearance

Gernot Rohr has admitted that Benin faces a huge setback ahead of their decisive 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Super Eagles of Nigeria, revealing that five key players will miss the crunch match due to suspension and injuries.

The Cheetahs, who currently top Group C with 17 points, will face a motivated Nigerian side in Uyo on Tuesday in what is set to be one of the most dramatic finales in the African qualifying series.

According to Daily Post, Rohr confirmed that Yohan Roche and Sessi D’Almeida will both miss the Nigeria match after picking up yellow cards in their previous games.

In addition to the suspensions, two other players have been ruled out through injuries, leaving Benin short-handed for the crucial World Cup qualifier.

Speaking during his pre-match press conference, Rohr expressed concern over his team’s dwindling options but insisted his players would fight with determination.

“We have suspended players, two other players, now we miss five players because we already had two injured players,” Rohr said.

“So it is not easy, we don’t have the same number of high-level players as you have here. But the team spirit is so good and the collective is strong, that we still can hope.”

Rohr’s comments underline the challenges facing Benin as they prepare to defend their top spot against a star-studded Nigerian team eager to qualify for the World Cup after missing the 2022 edition.

Super Eagles eye redemption in Uyo

The Super Eagles, currently sitting third in Group C with 14 points, are behind South Africa by one point and Benin by three, as seen on FIFA's official website.

Nigeria must win against the Cheetahs to stand any chance of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Mexico, and Canada.

Having endured a turbulent qualifying campaign, including a recent emergency plane landing en route from South Africa, Eric Chelle’s team is under pressure to deliver when it matters most.

Only a win will keep Nigeria’s World Cup hopes alive, but even that might not be enough if South Africa win their game against Rwanda.

A win for Nigeria would move them to 17 points, potentially level with Benin, and the group could be decided by goal difference depending on results elsewhere.

Benin faces its toughest test yet

Benin’s dream of reaching the World Cup for the first time in their history has captured the imagination of their fans.

Under Rohr, the Cheetahs have shown discipline and a fighting spirit that has carried them to the top of Group C.

However, the loss of five key players could not have come at a worse time, and facing a desperate Super Eagles team with one of Africa’s strongest attacking lineups will be a tough challenge.

