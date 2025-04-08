A Nigerian center referee was assaulted by an official of Kano Pillars FC U19 during a match in the Nationwide Under-19 Youth League on Monday, April 7

The incident took place after the referee blew the final whistle in their match against Kwara United U19 at the Rashidi Yekini Stadium in Ilorin

This underage football league, initiated by Robinson Adakosa, aims to provide young footballers with more playing opportunities

Another assault incident occurred in Ilorin, Kwara State, as an official Kano Pillars U19 player attacked a football official.

The match between Kwara United and Kano Pillars ended 1-0 in favor of the home team.

The actions of the Sai Masugida technical member crew has been condemned by the club's management.

Kano Pillars official assaults match official

Ismail Musa has been confirmed to be the centre referee attacked by an official of the Kano Pillars U19 FC.

According to a post on X, the official was seen strangling the center referee after their 1-0 defeat to Kwara United.

The match, originally scheduled for April 1, was postponed due to the Eid Mubarak celebration per Nylc.

The Nigeria Football Referees Association, Kwara State Chapter, failed to comment on the incident involving their member.

Eyewitnesses report that the official, dissatisfied with the referee’s decisions, took matters into his own hands and physically assaulted him.

Kano Pillars react

The management of Kano Pillars has condemned the act by their officials after their encounter against Kwara United on Monday.

According to Kano Pillars, disciplinary action will be taken against the individual involved.

The statement read that the club is committed to promoting football excellence with integrity. It read:

"We want to categorically state that Kano Pillars FC strongly condemns any form of violence, misconduct, or hooliganism whether on or off the pitch.

"The club has immediately launched an internal investigation and is currently reviewing video footage of the match in question to ascertain the facts.

"Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken against the individual involved, in line with the club’s code of conduct and commitment to upholding professionalism, sportsmanship, and respect for the beautiful game.

Mixed reactions follow assault on referee

Football fans have strongly condemned the actions of the Kano Pillars official who assaulted the referee.

An X has called for the revocation of the official's coaching license, while others have criticized him as a negative influence on the team.

@Idrisss_aj2 said:

"This isn't even a fan-to-referee situation, it is a staff-to-referee. This is very bad.

"When officials are doing this, what do they expect the fans to do?? They should lead by a very good example not a bad one.

@Iam_Sulayman wrote:

"Revoke his coaching license and ban him for 4 years from practicing coaching.

"He must never be allowed to enter any stadium in Nigeria for the period. Kano Pillars must be fined millions and their points deducted.

"Review the Referee's performance in the game and deal with Him too accordingly.

@justus2050

·"This is a disgrace. I hope he faces severe punishment for this.

