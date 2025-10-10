Michael Nees has promised Zimbabwe will put in a full effort in their final World Cup qualifier against South Africa

Zimbabwe’s head coach, Michael Nees, has promised that his team will give their all in their final 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against South Africa, even though they are already out of the running for the ticket.

The Warriors are bottom of Group C with just four points and have no mathematical chance of qualifying, but Nees insists that professionalism and pride will guide their approach against Bafana Bafana.

Zimbabwe head coach Michael Nees has promised his team will fight for three points against South Africa in the World Cup qualifiers. Photo credit: KickOff

Source: Twitter

Speaking to Gagasi FM, Nees says Zimbabwe understands the importance of maintaining integrity in competition.

“For us, it’s very important. It is a match that counts in the league table for the FIFA ranking,” he explained.

The Zimbabwe head coach added that beyond rankings, the match carries emotional weight because it is a regional derby and an opportunity to show the team’s resilience despite a disappointing campaign.

The Warriors will face Bafana Bafana at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday, and Nees says his players are determined to perform with commitment and honesty, no matter what’s at stake for the other teams in the group.

Zimbabwe focused on fair play

Zimbabwe’s approach against South Africa will reflect the spirit of fair play, and Nees is insisting that his players must compete wholeheartedly even when the stakes are higher for their opponents.

“The last thing you want to be accused of is not giving your best,” he said.

“We’ve discussed that at length within the association. Our responsibility is to be sportsmen first and give everything that we have.”

The Zimbabwe head coach also brushed aside the controversy around South Africa’s three-point deduction for fielding an ineligible player against Lesotho, saying it makes no difference to how his side will prepare.

According to All Nigeria Soccer, Nees' words have resonated with fans, especially Nigerians, who believe the Warriors could influence Group C’s outcome by holding or defeating South Africa.

Nigeria’s World Cup fate tied to Zimbabwe’s promise

For Nigeria, Zimbabwe’s promise could not have come at a better time.

The Super Eagles are bidding to return to the World Cup after missing the 2022 edition. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles currently sit third in Group C with 11 points, trailing leaders Benin and South Africa by three points.

To qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Nigeria must win its last two matches against Lesotho and Benin, and hope South Africa drops points against either Zimbabwe or Rwanda.

With the Super Eagles desperate to avoid missing a second consecutive World Cup after failing to qualify for Qatar 2022, all eyes will now be on Zimbabwe’s performance on Friday.

A draw or win against South Africa could reopen Nigeria’s route to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, keeping the country’s dreams alive until the very last whistle.

