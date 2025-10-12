Nigeria have a long history of clutch final-day performances in qualifiers, a history that could favour the Super Eagles

The three-time African champions often rise to the occasion when the stakes are highest

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup decider against Benin looming, history could once again be on Nigeria’s side

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have built a reputation for keeping fans on the edge of their seats when trying to qualify for a major tournament.

From late goals to miracle results in faraway stadiums, Nigeria’s path to major tournaments has often been defined by drama.

The Super Eagles must win their final match against Benin to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

As the Super Eagles prepare for their decisive 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Benin in Uyo, history could once again repeat itself.

As seen on FIFA's official website, Nigeria are third in Group C with 14 points and must win, while hoping South Africa drop points against Rwanda, to reach the World Cup.

Here, Legit.ng and Vanguard, take a look back at five unforgettable final-day qualifications that shaped Nigeria's football history.

5 times Nigeria qualified on final matchday

1. 1994 World Cup qualifiers

In Algiers, the Super Eagles booked their first-ever FIFA World Cup ticket in what became a defining moment for Nigerian football. The team only needed a draw to qualify ahead of Ivory Coast, and they got it.

Finidi George gave Nigeria an early lead before the hosts equalised late on, but the Super Eagles held on for a 1–1 draw.

That single point sent Nigeria to USA ’94, marking the country’s World Cup debut and ushering in a golden era with icons like Rashidi Yekini, Jay-Jay Okocha, and Sunday Oliseh.

2. 2002 World Cup qualifiers

After an inconsistent qualifying run in 2002, Nigeria’s World Cup dreams waited until the final day.

The Super Eagles needed to beat Ghana and hope Liberia failed to win their match.

In front of a packed Port Harcourt crowd, goals from Tijani Babangida and Yakubu Aiyegbeni sealed a commanding 3-0 win against the Black Stars.

Minutes later, word spread that Liberia had drawn 1-1, sending Nigeria to their third straight World Cup.

3. 2010 World Cup qualifiers

Trailing Tunisia before the final round, Nigeria needed a win in Kenya and a Tunisian slip-up to qualify.

It didn’t start well as the Super Eagles fell behind twice, but goals from Obafemi Martins and Yakubu Aiyegbeni kept hope alive.

In the dying minutes, Martins struck again to secure a 3-2 victory for Nigeria.

Moments later, Tunisia lost 1-0 in Mozambique, sparking wild jubilation across Nigeria.

The Super Eagles are bidding to return to the World Cup after missing the 2022 edition.

4. 2013 AFCON qualifiers

After a 2-2 draw in Monrovia, Nigeria needed to deliver in Calabar, and they did so in emphatic fashion.

The Super Eagles demolished Liberia 6-1, with goals from Victor Moses, Ahmed Musa, and Ikechukwu Uche.

That dominant display not only secured qualification for the 2013 AFCON but also set the stage for Nigeria’s eventual victory in South Africa, ending a 19-year wait for the AFCON trophy.

5. 2021 AFCON qualifiers

Qualification may have been nearly assured, but the Super Eagles wanted to finish in style.

In Lagos, Victor Osimhen, Oghenekaro Etebo, and Paul Onuachu all scored in a comfortable 3-0 win over Lesotho.

The victory confirmed Nigeria’s place at the 2021 AFCON and maintained the nation’s proud record of consistent tournament appearances.

