Sir Jim Ratcliffe Backs Ruben Amorim Amid Calls to Sack Manchester United Manager
Sir Jim Ratcliffe Backs Ruben Amorim Amid Calls to Sack Manchester United Manager

by  Elijah Odetokun
  • Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has provided the latest update on manager Ruben Amorim
  • There are growing calls from the fans and media to part ways with the manager, less than a year after his hiring
  • United have been a midtable club and stare relegation in the eye since the appointment of the Portuguese

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has openly declared support for embattled manager Ruben Amorim amid calls to sack the Portuguese.

Amorim took over at Manchester United on November 1, 2024, after the club parted company with former head coach Erik ten Hag months after winning the FA Cup.

Ruben Amorim, Manchester United, Sunderland, Old Trafford, England, Premier League.
Ruben Amorim during Manchester United's 2-0 win over Sunderland. Photo by Shaun Brooks.
Source: Getty Images

The results grew poorer under the former Sporting CP manager, which led to a 15th-place finish, the worst in the club’s history in four decades.

United also lost the UEFA Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur, missing out on the chance to finish their dismal season on a high note.

Tottenham fired Ange Postecoglou despite winning the trophy after finishing 17th in the Premier League, and fans expected United would follow suit.

The Red Devils hierarchy opted to back the manager in the transfer market ahead of his first full season, despite concern from the fans to let him go after a few months.

As noted by Transfermarkt, the club invested over €250 million to sign Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko, Senne Lammens, and Diego Leon.

However, seven matches into the Premier League season, results have not improved, and fans are growing impatient, particularly with Amorim’s style of play.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe backs Ruben Amorim

British billionaire and co-owner Jim Ratcliffe has called for patience with Amorim, particularly with the fans, claiming the decision to sack him will not happen soon.

The INEOS owner dispelled the claims that the majority owner and American billionaires, the Glazer family, could ask him to fire the manager, and he noted that he has three years to impress.

“He has not had the best of seasons,” Ratcliffe told the Business Podcast. “Amorim is a good guy. I would say Ruben needs to demonstrate that he's a great coach over three years.”
"That's where I would be, three years, because football is not overnight. Look at Mikel Arteta at Arsenal, he had a miserable time the first couple of years.”
Ruben Amorim, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Lisandro Martinez, Manchester United, UEFA Europa League final.
Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ruben Amorim after Manchester United lost the Europa League final. Photo by Carl Refine.
Source: Getty Images

He admitted that the press wants instant results, thinking it is like flicking a light switch, and claims that the board won't make kneejerk decisions.

Amorim eased the pressure after United beat Sunderland 2-0 with an improved performance before the international break amid reports his replacements have been lined up.

Ratcliffe’s interview can make Amorim breathe a sigh of relief, but it caused uproar among the fans who have grown fed up with the manager’s football.

Neville slams Amorim despite win

Legit.ng reported that Gary Neville slammed Manchester United and added that he is not convinced despite the victory over Sunderland.

Neville claimed that the former Sporting Lisbon manager has accumulated too many defeats and that the win is just a breather for a while.

