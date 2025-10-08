Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel has opened up on the difference between Enzo Maresca and Ruben Amorim

Maresca was sent off for excessive celebrations after Estevao Willian’s 95th-minute winner against Liverpool

Amorim’s Manchester United returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over newly-promoted Sunderland

Mikel Obi has explained the difference between Enzo Maresca and Ruben Amorim after the Chelsea manager was sent off during the win over Liverpool.

Chelsea left it late to beat Liverpool 2-1 before the international break, thanks to Estevao Willian's 95th-minute striker after Cody Gakpo cancelled out Moises Caicedo's banger.

Enzo Maresca with Chelsea players after Estevao Willian scored the winner against Liverpool. Photo by Robin Jones.

Maresca raced down the sideline to celebrate with his player, and referee Anthony Taylor showed him a second yellow card, having picked up a first for dissent.

His red card was the fourth consecutive match Chelsea received one after Robert Sanchez against Manchester United, Trevoh Chalobah against Brighton, and João Pedro against Benfica.

Mikel Obi ‘applauds’ Maresca’s red card

Chelsea legend Mikel Obi found a positive side to Enzo Maresca’s sending off against Liverpool and admitted that the gesture suggests a connection to the fans.

“I've talked about it so many times, I need to see a bit more connection between him and our fans, and I just think that a little bit of that, the Mourinho edge is probably something we need to see from him,” he said on the Obi One Podcast.

“I think that's probably going to bring him much closer to the fans, and that's what our fans want to see. Sprinting down that corner flag to celebrate with the players was absolutely brilliant.”

“If he gets sent off for that week in week out, I'll take it,” he added.

Mikel slams Amorim's body language

The former Super Eagles captain explained that the emotional connection with the fans is what is lacking in Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim, who has been caught heads bowed many times.

Ruben Amorim during Manchester United's 2-0 win over Sunderland. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt.

“Your fans, your players want to see emotions from the manager, they want to see that,” he said. “That's why when I look at Ruben Amorim, sometimes with him going heads bowed all the time, and not watching his captain take a penalty, shaking his head

“Your players, when they see that, it's not a good look, it's not a good sign to your players, you're telling your players you don't believe in them, and they don't believe in you either.

“So for me to see Enzo do that, I think that brings him a step closer to the Chelsea fans.”

According to Manchester Evening News, the 2-0 win over Sunderland has not eased the pressure on Amorim, with his job still on the line if results continue to plummet further.

