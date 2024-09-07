Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen proved too hot to handle for the Cheetahs of Benin at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium

Lookman netted a brace in the highly entertaining encounter, while substitute Victor Osimhen was also on the scoresheet

Mutiu Adepoju congratulated the entire team for the victory, saying the entire squad gave it their all

Former Nigerian international Mutiu Adepoju has commended the Super Eagles for a resounding victory over Benin Republic.

The three-time African champions walloped their neighbours 3-0 in their opening fixture of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Ballon d'Or nominee Ademola Lookman proved too hot to handle for the Cheetahs as the Atalanta playmaker found the back of the net twice.

The 26-year-old opened the scoring in the first half stoppage-time when he navigated his way into the area to slot past goalkeeper Marcel Dandjinou, BBC reports.

A few minutes after being introduced into the fixture, Victor Osimhen made it 2-0 in the 78th minute before Lookman wrapped things up in the 83rd.

Reacting to the team's performance, Adepoju congratulated the squad led by NFF technical director Augustine Eguavoen.

He told Legit.ng:

"Well, it's a good one, and we have to congratulate the tea,m the technical crew and the players. They gave it everything even though it was difficult in the first half."

Mutiu disclosed that credit should go to every team member following the victory, as he acknowledged Victor Osimhen's impact. He said:

"I don't want to personalise anything. It's teamwork, and he (Osimhen) came in and scored a goal. We have to congratulate him. He worked with the team, and they did very well."

Mutiu, 53, applauded Ademola Lookman for his impact on the team, which has earned the attacking midfielder a Ballon d'Or nomination.

The former Shooting Stars winger added:

"He should continue with the way he has been playing. He is nominated it's something he has really worked hard. We saw him today with a very good goal.

"He is known for the ability he should just continue because his efforts is making a lot of impact in the team."

Nigeria go top of Group D in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers with 3 points. Rwanda and Libya are on one point each following their 1-1 draw on Friday, while Benin have no point.

The Super Eagles are expected to depart Uyo on Sunday ahead of their showdown against Libya on Tuesday.

Ademola Lookman gets Ballon d'or nomination

Legit.ng earlier reported Ademola Lookman is the only African player nominated for the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

The Super Eagles star was named in the 30-man shortlist for the prestigious prize, underlining his impact on club and country in the year.

He now becomes the leading contender for the 2024 CAF Player of the Year Award, as Nigeria is set to win the prize for a second successive year after Victor Osimhen won it in 2023.

