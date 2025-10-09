FIFA has confirmed it invested over $1 billion in African football since 2016 through the FIFA Forward Programme

The NFF is among the many beneficiaries, despite the Super Eagles’ struggles in the last two World Cup qualifiers

Super Eagles now face the risk of missing consecutive World Cup tournaments after another poor qualifiers

FIFA has revealed that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and other 54 African football bodies have received more than $1 billion in total funding through the FIFA Forward Programme since its launch in 2016.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino made the revelation during the 47th CAF Ordinary General Assembly held in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has revealed the football body paid $1 billion to African countries from 2016 to 2025. Photo by Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Infantino said the investment was aimed at boosting football structures, improving facilities, and creating opportunities for young players across the continent.

According to THISDAY, FIFA President also pointed out football’s power to give hope to children across Africa, noting that the football body’s financial support is a long-term effort to raise the standard of the game on and off the pitch.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe also praised FIFA for its continued support, highlighting the upcoming 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, which will feature four African clubs.

Nigeria struggles as African football rises

While African football appears to be progressing financially and structurally, Nigeria is in a different kind of spotlight.

Nigeria is on the verge of missing the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a poor run in the qualifiers. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles are on the brink of missing back-to-back World Cups, a situation that has frustrated millions of Nigerians.

Despite the financial backing from FIFA, results on the pitch have been poor, and another World Cup heartbreak is on the horizon.

The Super Eagles have played under three different coaches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, yet they are on the verge of missing out on football’s biggest competition.

As seen on FIFA's official website, Nigeria currently sits third in Group C with 11 points, trailing Benin Republic and South Africa, who both have 14 points.

With only two matches left against Lesotho and Benin Republic, the Super Eagles must win both games and hope South Africa drops points in their remaining fixtures to stand a chance of qualifying.

FIFA expands World Cup slots for Africa

In a twist of fate, FIFA’s investment and expansion efforts mean that more African teams than ever before will play at the 2026 World Cup.

The tournament will feature nine African countries, which could rise to 10, thanks to the new format that increases global participation.

Infantino revealed that players from 19 African countries have featured in the FIFA Club World Cup, including nine nations that have never qualified for the World Cup itself.

For Nigeria, however, that promise remains out of reach for now as missing two consecutive World Cups would be a major blow for Africa’s biggest footballing country.

FIFA announce major schedule change

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that FIFA has officially confirmed a major restructuring of the men’s football calendar for the 2026 to 2030 cycle.

The world governing body has merged the traditional September and October international breaks into a single extended window, altering how clubs and national teams plan their seasons.

Source: Legit.ng