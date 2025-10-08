Mutiu Adepoju remains confident Nigeria can still qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with two games remaining

20 Super Eagles players are now in camp ahead of the Lesotho clash in Polokwane on Friday

Nigeria must win both remaining games against Lesotho and Benin, and hope South Africa drop points to qualify

Mutiu Adepoju believes Nigeria still has a strong chance of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, despite a tense situation in Group C.

Speaking ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash against Lesotho on Friday, the former Real Betis midfielder said he remains confident the team can pull off a late qualification miracle if they win both remaining games.

Nigeria’s qualification hopes were revived last week after FIFA deducted three points from South Africa, a decision that has thrown Group C wide open.

With Benin, South Africa, and Nigeria all within touching distance of each other, the Super Eagles’ path to qualification now depends on consistency and composure.

Adepoju, in an interview with Completesports.com, said the situation is difficult but not hopeless.

“It’s a very tight situation for the Super Eagles, but nothing is impossible,” Adepoju told Complete Sports.

“Mathematically, we cannot say it’s over for Nigeria. I just hope we can win both matches against Lesotho and Benin and see how things unfold.

“Nothing is impossible. We’ve seen football deliver surprises before. If the Super Eagles win both matches, the story could change in our favour.”

The former midfielder also reflected on Nigeria’s earlier dropped points at home, describing them as costly but not final.

“The games we failed to win at home also contributed to where we are right now. If we had converted those chances, we’d be leading this group today,” Adepoju added.

Super Eagles camp gains momentum

Meanwhile, preparations for Nigeria’s final two games in the World Cup qualifiers are in full swing as 20 players have now joined the Super Eagles’ camp in Polokwane, South Africa, Daily Post reports.

The latest arrivals, Zaidu Sanusi and Jerome Akor Adams, linked up with the Nigeria squad on Wednesday night and took part in training immediately.

The team’s morale remains high, with Alhassan Yusuf from the United States expected to join soon.

Nigeria will hold their final training session at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium on Thursday before facing Lesotho the following day.

The game is seen as a must-win encounter that could define the Super Eagles’ World Cup destiny.

A tight race for the World Cup ticket

Nigeria currently sits third in Group C with 11 points, trailing Benin and South Africa, who both have 14 points.

To qualify for the World Cup, the Super Eagles must win their remaining two matches, against Lesotho and Benin, and hope South Africa drops points in their final games.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, represents a major target for Nigeria after missing the 2022 edition in Qatar.

