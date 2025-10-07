Visa delays are threatening Nigeria’s preparation for the World Cup qualifier vs Lesotho in South Africa

As the Super Eagles prepare for a must-win 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Lesotho, the team has been hit by an unexpected visa problem.

The match, slated for Friday at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, comes at a crucial time for Nigeria, with only two rounds of qualifiers left, any disruption could prove costly.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle and his technical crew have arrived in South Africa for the World Cup qualiiers vs Lesotho.

Source: Getty Images

Lesotho has used South Africa as its home base since the start of the qualifiers, which now complicates travel logistics for visiting teams, including Nigeria.

Reports from ScoreNigeria, suggest that as many as seven invited players are struggling to secure entry permits into South Africa, where Lesotho hosts their home matches.

“There’s a major organisational hiccup as it concerns entry visas to South Africa, at least seven players cannot be in that country before Wednesday because of this. It means there may not be full squad training until possibly a day to the match. This is catastrophic!”

The situation has left the Super Eagles coaching staff understandably worried, as they may not have their full squad available for proper tactical preparations before the crucial game.

Some players have already been left out of the team due to varying degrees of injuries for the must-win matches.

Mixed reports on the scale of the problem

While initial fears suggested as many as seven players could be affected, new information indicates the issue may be less severe.

Seven Super Eagles players are reportedly battling visa issues to enter South Africa for the World Cup qualifiers vs Lesotho.

Source: Getty Images

A top diplomatic source in Pretoria, quoted by THISDAY, said the number might be closer to three.

“Yes, some of the players that were recalled to the team and were not in the squad that played Bafana Bafana are the ones having this visa problem.

"I think about three of them. Let’s see how the matter plays out in the next two days. We remain positive,” the source said.

The confusion stems from a difference in visa status among the players as those who featured in last month’s qualifiers reportedly received three-month multiple-entry visas, while new invitees, including replacements for injured or withdrawn players, were not covered by the earlier arrangement.

Despite the setback, the Super Eagles remain optimistic that all players will arrive in time for the game in Polokwane.

It’s decision time for the Super Eagles

The Super Eagles’ camp officially opened on Monday at the Ranch Hotel in Polokwane, with only the coaches and backroom staff present.

Nigeria faces Lesotho on Friday and then return home to Uyo for a decisive clash against group leaders Benin Republic four days later, with FIFA confirming the officials for both games this week.

The Super Eagles must win both matches and hope Benin and South Africa drop points in their final games.

Currently sitting third with 11 points, three behind Benin and South Africa, Nigeria’s chances of automatic qualification hang in the balance.

Only the group winner advances directly to the 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

