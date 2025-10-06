Chelsea FC are reportedly interested in a Nigerian player participating in the ongoing 2025 FIFA U20 World Cup

The Flying Eagles have qualified for the Round of 16, following their draw against Colombia on Monday, October 6

The Nigerian player has been compared with Super Eagles legend Austin Jay Jay Okocha due to his skills

Nigeria have progressed to the Round of 16 at the ongoing 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile on Monday morning, October 6.

The Flying Eagles played a 1-1 draw against South American side Colombia at the Estadio Fiscal de Talca.

In the 51st minute, Colombia took the lead through Kener Gonzalez, after converting Neyser Villareal's assist. Nigeria equalised in the 86th minute after captain Daniel Bameyi scored from the penalty spot after a Colombian defender handled Tahir Maigana's goal-bound shot.

Nigeria will face Argentina in the Round of 16 at the Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez Pradanos in Santiago on Wednesday, October 8, per Punch.

Meanwhile, the seven-time African champions lost their first match to Norway 0-1, before returning to winning ways against Saudi Arabia 3-2 in their second match.

Chelsea closing in on Flying Eagles player

FIFA Club World Cup winner Chelsea have shown interest in Nigerian midfielder Abduljelil Kamaldeen.

According to the UK Outlet Sun, the 16-year-old put up an impressive performance for the Flying Eagles during their 1-0 defeat to Norway.

The London club noticed the promising player during the WAFU Zone B U20 Boys Championship in Ghana last July, where Nigeria lost to Ivory Coast 1-0 in the final.

The left-winger shone in Nigeria's match against the baby Cheetahs of Benin Republic, scoring a goal in their 4-1 win. The Kwara Football Academy player has been compared to Premier League legend Austin Jay Jay Okocha and former Arsenal star Alex Iwobi.

Chelsea are looking forward to recreating another club legend from a youngster like former Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi, who joined the club two years after his solid performance at the 2005 FIFA U20 World Cup.

The London club already have 16-year-old Nigerian talent Chizaram Ezenwata on their books but reportedly declined to release the London-born striker for the Flying Eagles’ pre-tournament training camp.

Ezenwata, who joined Chelsea from Charlton Athletic as a U15 player, remains eligible to represent England, Nigeria, and Cameroon.

Taye Taiwo advises Flying Eagles

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Nigeria international Taye Taiwo advised the current Flying Eagles players not to play to the gallery at the CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 40-year-old urged the players to view themselves as a team rather than individuals, emphasising the importance of always listening to their coach.

