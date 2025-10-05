Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has made two vital changes to his squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Chelle is strengthening the midfield of the team by replacing an injured striker with a creative midfielder

The Malian snubbed forward Paul Onuachu, who is currently the top scorer in the Turkish Super Lig

Eric Chelle has replaced injured forward Cyriel Dessers with Crystal Palace midfielder Uche Christantus.

The Panathinaikos striker sustained an injury against Young Boys in the second half of their 2025/26 UEFA Europa League.

The 30-year-old was left out of the squad preparing for their encounter against Atromitos in the Greek Super League after their training session at the G. Kalafatis complex.

Uche Christantus replaces Cyriel Dessers in the Super Eagles sqaud ahead of the World Cup qualifiers. Photo by: Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside and Harry Murphy..

Meanwhile, Bright Osayi-Samuel suffered an injury during Birmingham's 2-2 draw against Sheffield Wednesday on Friday, October 3.

The 27-year-old was substituted following a foot injury as coach Chris Davies said the player is getting better by the day, per The 72.

Dessers and Osayi-Samuel out, Christantus and Sanusi in

The Nigeria Football Federation have called Uche Christantus and Zaidu Sanusi to replace injured Cyriel Dessers and Bright Osayi-Samuel.

As noted by Super Eagles on X, Chelle has moved swiftly to replace the Panathinaikos forward without the doctor's report, calling on Crystal midfielder Christantus.

The former Getafe player has played one match for the FA Cup winners, making his debut against Sunderland. The 22-year-old also scored the winning penalty for the Super Eagles during the 2025 Unity Cup in Brentford.

Meanwhile, Birmingham defender Bright Osayi-Samuel was replaced by Porto defender Zaidu Sanusi.

Sanusi came off the bench to score a goal for Porto in the 85th minute in their 4-0 win against Arouca. This is the defender's second goal since the 2023/24 season, per Soccernet.

Chelle snubs Onuachu

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has ignored the performance of Paul Onuachu in the ongoing 2025/26 Turkish League.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle ignores Paul Onuachu in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Photo by: Ahmad Mora.

The lanky forward scored his sixth goal of the season from the penalty spot against Kayserispor in Trabzonspor's 4-0 win.

Since his move from Southampton, the striker has found his form and helped lift his club to second place on the log with 17 points from eight matches, four points behind leaders Galatasaray.

Football fans have reacted to the replacement of the injured players. Read them below:

@Itata_9 said:

"Not a single right back on this team now... Tyronne Ebuehi plays in Serie B and is currently fit. If Agu's injury is serious and he can't make it anymore, Ebuehi should replace him."

@skillzofskillz added:

"Paul Onuachu is the only inform striker that we have at the moment, he is experienced, big, fast and strong but yet he's not on the list."

@SoundPoinDexter wrote:

"Onuachu is in his best form in recent years, invite this guy play 4-4-2 with him n Osimhen as strike partners ffs, their aerial presence is enough to cause serious problems for any defense. We need goals oga! Just play wingers that cross."

@Precious_Gram0 said:

"So Uche was even fit and ready, but he decided not to call him.. lol."

