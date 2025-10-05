CAF Makes Key Announcement Ahead of WCQ As Super Eagles Eye South Africa Slip-Up

The Confederation of African Football has made a huge announcement ahead of the final phase of the World Cup qualifiers

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has made a huge announcement ahead of the final phase of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Nigeria will hope for miracles in the CAF qualification group C as they pray for both South Africa and Benin to slip up in the final two matches.

Benin Republic lead the pack with a better goal difference, although the Cheetahs have 14 points as South Africa.

CAF has announced that the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) finals will expand from 12 to 16 teams.

Recall that Bafana Bafana were stripped of three points and three goals following FIFA's sanctions for fielding an ineligible player.

Teboho Mokoena had received yellow cards in two previous matches and should have served a match suspension for their game against Lesotho.

However, the Mamelodi Sundowns striker was in action during that encounter as Bafana Bafana defeated the Crocodiles 2-0, leading to sanctions.

Nigeria have 11 points alongside Rwanda as all teams in the group hope for favourable results in the final phase.

WAFCON expands to 16 teams

Ahead of the upcoming fixtures, CAF has announced that the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) finals will expand from 12 to 16 teams starting from the 2026 edition.

Nigeria's Super Falcons are the reigning queens, having defeated hosts Morocco 3-2 in the final of the delayed 2024 edition in July

According to the football body, further details are expected as soon as the executive committee meeting in Kinshasa is concluded.

CAF president Patrice Motsepe said via BBC:

"I am pleased with the progress we've made in women's African football.

"Part of my starting point is making sure [men and women] are paid well and they can make a career out of football.

"I can assure you women's football will continue to improve because that is an area we are focusing on a lot."

WAFCON winner announces retirement

Meanwhile, Super Falcons striker Ifeoma Onumonu has officially announced her retirement from professional football at the age of 31.

Born in California to Nigerian parents, Onumonu’s love for football began at the tender age of eight when she joined a local youth team, Magic, per ICIR.

Onumonu featured at the Olympic Games, the FIFA Women’s World Cup, and played a crucial role in helping Nigeria secure their record-extending 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (AWCON) title.

CAF has announced that the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) finals will expand from 12 to 16 teams. Photo: VOISHMEL.

Pinnick bags FIFA appointment

Legit.ng earlier reported that the former president of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, bagged a huge appointment with the world's football governing body, FIFA.

Pinnick has been appointed as the deputy chairperson of the FIFA Men’s National Teams Competitions Committee, a position that gives him a strong voice in the corridors of world football.

