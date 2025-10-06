Reece James has joined Chelsea’s growing injury list after leaving England camp following another setback

Eight other Chelsea players have been sidelined with various injuries since the start of the 2025/26 season

Manchester City’s Nico O’Reilly has been called up by Thomas Tuchel to replace James in the England squad

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca faces fresh headaches after England confirmed that defender Reece James has left the squad due to injury.

James, who produced a sensational 90-minute display in Chelsea’s 2-1 victory over Liverpool, picked up an injury after the game that was later confirmed by England’s medical team.

This comes amid an already worsening fitness crisis at Stamford Bridge, with Benoit Badiashile, Josh Acheampong, Tosin Adarabioyo, Wesley Fofana, and Levi Colwill also on the treatment table.

The 25-year-old right-back has battled recurring hamstring problems over the past seasons, and while Maresca had been carefully managing his minutes, James has already started four Premier League games this season, BBC reports.

Chelsea supporters are now patiently awaiting a clear update on James’ recovery as the Blues will hope to have their captain back for the upcoming match against Nottingham Forest on October 18.

Chelsea’s injury crisis deepens

James’ withdrawal adds to a mounting list of injured players for Chelsea, putting pressure on Maresca ahead of a busy fixture schedule after the international window, Sports Illustrated reports.

The Blues have seen key defenders struggle with fitness this season, disrupting defensive stability and forcing tactical adjustments.

With multiple first-team players unavailable, Maresca’s options are limited, increasing the reliance on fringe players to step up during critical matches.

Chelsea’s medical staff are working diligently to assess the squad and provide clear timelines for returns, but the current situation highlights ongoing concerns about player workload and injury management under Maresca’s reign.

The international break may offer a short-term reprieve for the manager, giving some of the sidelined players time to recover.

Nico O’Reilly gets England call-up

In response to James’ injury, Manchester City’s 20-year-old starlet Nico O’Reilly has been called up into the England senior squad for the upcoming matches against Wales and Latvia, talkSPORT reports.

This marks O’Reilly’s first senior call-up to the Three Lions after impressing for Manchester City this season in nine appearances across all competitions.

The England youngster has been a regular in Pep Guardiola’s last four Premier League line-ups at left-back and recently signed a long-term contract with the club until 2030.

O’Reilly will now join Man City teammates James Trafford and John Stones in England’s squad.

England face Wales at Wembley on Thursday in an international friendly before travelling to Riga for their eighth World Cup qualifier against Latvia next Tuesday.

Maresca handed touchline ban

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has been handed a one-match touchline ban after his emotional outburst during the Blues’ dramatic 2-1 win over Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.

The Italian’s passionate celebration of Estevao Willian’s late winner has now drawn punishment from the Football Association.

