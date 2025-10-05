Hull City manager Sergej Jakirovic urges Eric Chelle to play Semi Ajayi during World Cup qualifiers to improve his fitness

Ajayi has only played eight minutes since recovering from injury, but was included in Nigeria’s final 23-man squad

Nigeria’s World Cup qualification hopes remain in jeopardy, with crucial matches against Lesotho and Benin Republic ahead

Hull City manager Sergej Jakirovic has publicly urged Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle to give Semi Ajayi playing time in Nigeria’s crucial World Cup qualifiers against Benin Republic and Lesotho.

The appeal comes as the 31-year-old centre-back continues his recovery from injury and seeks more minutes to regain full match fitness.

Ajayi was included in Eric Chelle’s final 23-man squad for Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup qualifying fixtures, despite barely featuring for Hull City this season.

The defender, who recently returned from a hamstring injury, has played just eight minutes since his recovery.

Speaking after Hull City’s 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United over the weekend, Jakirovic expressed optimism about Ajayi’s call-up while subtly hinting at his need for match sharpness, Daily Post reports.

“I’m OK because you cannot stop them,” Jakirovic said.

“I know that next year is the World Cup, so everyone is buzzing. I hope he [Ajayi] will play something there because he needs it, and Liam as well. I hope they will return healthy.”

The Hull City boss appears keen for Ajayi to use the international window to rebuild his rhythm and confidence, especially ahead of a demanding Championship schedule post-October.

Chelle faces selection dilemma

For Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle, Ajayi’s inclusion in the squad presents both an opportunity and a challenge.

Nigeria’s defense has struggled with inconsistency in recent matches, and the experienced centre-back could bring much-needed stability.

However, questions remain about his fitness and readiness to start two high-pressure matches in quick succession.

The Super Eagles, with just 11 points, sit three points behind group leaders Benin and South Africa, as seen on FIFA.com.

With only two matches left to play, the team’s qualification hopes for the 2026 FIFA World Cup hang in the balance.

Ajayi’s leadership and aerial presence could be crucial in the fixtures, but Chelle must balance the need for solidity with the player’s physical readiness.

World Cup pressure mounts for Nigeria

The upcoming matches against Lesotho and Benin Republic are shaping up as must-win encounters for the three-time African champions.

Failure to secure maximum points could see Nigeria miss out on the World Cup for the second consecutive time.

With tension mounting, every squad decision now carries immense weight, and Chelle’s handling of players like Ajayi, who are returning from injuries, could determine whether Nigeria salvages its campaign or slips further into uncertainty.

Source: Legit.ng