Victor Osimhen: Sad reason Super Eagles Striker Lost His Cool, Grabbed Opponent’s Throat Emerges
- Victor Osimhen’s angry confrontation with Emirhan Topcu went viral during the 1–1 Galatasaray vs Besiktas derby
- Reports suggest a racial slur towards Osimhen may have provoked the Nigerian striker’s reaction against his opponent
- Calls grow for the Turkish Football Federation to investigate and promote fairness in the sport
A heated flashpoint between Victor Osimhen and Emirhan Topcu dominated headlines after Galatasaray’s 1–1 draw with Besiktas at RAMS Park, sparking widespread debate across the football world.
What initially looked like an overreaction from the Super Eagles forward has now taken a darker turn, as new details shed light on what provoked the incident.
According to Sports 247, the moment came in the 39th minute, with tensions already high in the Istanbul derby.
Osimhen, who joined Galatasaray in a record deal from Napoli this summer, contested an aerial duel with Topcu and appeared to be fouled.
When referee Yasin Kol waved play on, the visibly agitated Osimhen confronted his opponent and shockingly grabbed him by the throat before teammates rushed in to separate them.
Both players received yellow cards, but the dramatic altercation quickly went viral, with fans split between defending Osimhen’s passion and condemning his reaction.
Many questioned why the Nigerian striker would lose control so suddenly, until reports began to surface after the match, suggesting that something deeper may have sparked the altercation.
Reports of a racial slur against Osimhen
According to emerging accounts from pitchside and post-match discussions, Osimhen’s furious reaction may have been triggered by a racial slur allegedly directed at him by Topcu.
While the claim remains unverified by match officials, sources close to the Galatasaray camp hinted that Osimhen reacted instinctively after hearing the insult.
The allegation, if confirmed, could place significant pressure on the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) to investigate the matter further.
Many fans on social media expressed sympathy for Osimhen, saying no player should be subjected to racist abuse, regardless of the circumstances, per Afrik-Foot.
Others, however, insisted that violence has no place in football and that the striker must still be held accountable for his actions on the pitch.
Calls for calm and clarity
In the aftermath, both clubs have avoided making official statements, but the incident has once again spotlighted football’s ongoing battle with racism and emotional control under pressure.
Galatasaray supporters have rallied behind Osimhen, defending his integrity and demanding that the authorities look into what was said during the exchange.
The derby result may have been a draw, but the controversy surrounding Osimhen’s outburst has completely overshadowed the game itself.
As the TFF faces growing pressure to review the footage and investigate the claims, fans are calling for transparency, and for football to remain a sport of fairness and respect.
Osimhen gets into fight
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen was in the thick of a heated argument in Galatasaray's Super Lig clash against Besiktas on Saturday, October 4.
England striker Tammy Abraham opened the scoring in the 12th minute to silence the entire RAMS Park in Istanbul. It went from bad to worse for Galatasaray in the 34th minute when Colombian star Davinson Sánchez was shown a straight red as the hosts were down to ten men.
