Victor Osimhen has endured a troubled start to the 2025/2026 season, having suffered injury in the World Cup qualifiers

The Nigerian international was out of action for a month after suffering a knock during Nigeria's 1-0 win over Rwanda

He featured in Galatasaray's Champions League win over Liverpool, but a pundit believes the striker is covering up his status

A Turkish sports commentator, Ahmet Cakar, has raised the alarm over Victor Osimhen's status as the Nigerian international struggles in the Super Lig.

Osimhen has had a rough start to the 2025/2026 football season, having been out of action for about a month, missing key games.

He suffered a knock while in action for Nigeria during a World Cup qualifier against Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

The 26-year-old was substituted in the 35th minute of the encounter before returning to his base in Turkey, missing the key game against South Africa.

Medical tests revealed he had a ligament sprain with bleeding in the ankle, prompting Galatasaray to send a private jet to bring the striker back to Turkey for treatment.

Although he was in action in the Champions League, scoring the only goal as Galatasaray defeated English champions Liverpool 1-0, via Al Jazeera.

He was in action in their 1-1 draw with fierce rivals Besiktas at the RAMS Park on Saturday, where he failed to find the back of the net before being substituted in the 86th minute.

Football pundit Cakar said that the forward is having a serious injury, but has been covering up his situation. Cakar said on A Spor:

"He's ill. He's currently being covered up. This is perhaps the first time I've mentioned this. That guy has a serious illness, that's all."

Osimhen gets into fight against Besiktas

Meanwhile, he was in the thick of a heated argument in Galatasaray's Super Lig clash against Besiktas.

England striker Tammy Abraham opened the scoring for the visitors in the 12th minute to silence the entire RAMS Park in Istanbul.

The situation became worse for Galatasaray in the 34th minute when Colombian star Davinson Sánchez was shown a straight red as the hosts were down to ten men.

Moments later, things escalated as Osimhen felt he was fouled by Emirhan Topcu while challenging for the ball.

The former Lille of France striker, who recently returned from injury, was captured in a heated exchange with the opponent as he appeared to grab Topcu by the chin.

It went from bad to worse as Wilfred Ndidi, who was in action for Besiktas, rushed onto the scene to appeal for calm.

Ex-Turkish footballer slams Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that Turkish international Nihat Kahveci expressed disbelief that Osimhen escaped a sending-off, saying the forward was overly aggressive throughout the match.

Kahveci’s analysis echoed the sentiment of several Turkish pundits who felt Osimhen’s intensity bordered on recklessness and could have cost Galatasaray dearly in such a tight contest.

