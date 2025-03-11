Former Nigeria U23 player Promise David says playing for Canada will be the biggest achievement of his career

Canada head coach Jesse Marsch is set to announce his squad ahead of the CONCACAF Nations League semi-final

The 23-year-old had previously made two appearances for Nigeria's U23 team under coach Salisu Yusuf

Promise David is awaiting his first senior call-up from Canada under coach Jesse Marsch after perfecting his switch from Nigeria.

The striker received inquiries from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) but has told them that his preference is to play for his country of birth.

The Canadian-born forward scored twice over the weekend, bringing his total to 16 goals in all competitions for Union St. Gilloise

Ex-Nigeria U23 player Promise David said playing for Canada's senior men's team is a dream come true. Photo by: VIRGINIE LEFOUR/BELGA MAG.

Source: Getty Images

David to Canada done?

The former Nigeria international applauded FIFA for the swift approval of his nationality from Nigeria to Canada.

According to Owngoal, the former Nõmme Kalju player's biggest dream has been to play for Canada’s senior men’s team.

David’s brace on Sunday took his tally to 16 goals in 30 games (21 starts) for USG in his first season in Belgium per Transfermarket.

The 23-year-old stated that switching allegiance from Nigeria to Canada was meant to happen. He said via New York Times:

“All I can say is thank you to all who made it happen because it is why I am in the Canadian team.

It will be a dream come true to finally make my debut. The entire process was swiftly done and it won’t be fair if I don’t say thank you to FIFA”.

” I don’t want to dwell on that much. Somethings are not meant to happen and it’s how life works. My focus now is on cementing my spot with Canada”.

Promise David is giving coach Jesse Marsch a selection headache ahead of the 23-man roster for the CONCACAF Nations League semi-final. Photo by: VIRGINIE LEFOUR / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Marsch on David’s call-up

Canada head coach Jesse Marsch is set to announce his 23-man roster for the upcoming CONCACAF Nations League semi-final against Mexico next week.

According to Canadian Soccer Daily, the manager is facing a selection headache ahead of the match.

The country's top striker, Jonathan David, netted his 22nd goal of the season for Lille against Montpellier, while Promise David netted a brace for Union St. Gilloise in their 3-1 victory over Standard Liege over the weekend.

Marsch acknowledged that the impressive performances of the former Nigeria U23 player have put him in a tough spot. He said:

"The CanMNT doesn't have just one of those strikers right now. They have two, and they’re both surnamed David."

He also described Promise David as "a big weapon" and "a great asset."

Canadian coach hails Promise David

A Canadian coach has compared Promise David to a machine due to his work rate on the field.

Anthony Vadori said the first time he saw the Union St.Gilloise striker, he knew David was destined for greatness. He said:

“You see the rapid increase. I think being a part of that history is an opportunity I should not pass up.”

“The first time I saw a 14-year-old David play for Toronto FC’s youth academy, he smiled and cracked jokes. So, too, was his knack for goal.

