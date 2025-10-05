Seyi Olofinjana warns that Nigeria’s lack of structure and identity is the root of the Super Eagles’ struggles

The Super Eagles face a make-or-break run in their World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin

Eric Chelle’s leadership continues to divide opinion as the team’s poor performances raise questions

Former Nigeria international Seyi Olofinjana has voiced strong concerns about the direction of the Super Eagles under head coach Eric Chelle.

The former Premier League midfielder warned that without a manager with a clear identity and structure, Nigeria’s football will continue to falter.

His comments come amid renewed pressure on the Super Eagles following a shaky 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

Speaking to Vanguard, Olofinjana stressed that the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) must appoint a coach with a clear footballing identity and provide consistent backing.

“Nigeria is one of the best footballing nations in Africa,” Olofinjana said.

“We need a good manager, backed with proper support and respect. Otherwise, what happens is managers leave, or they fail and the cycle continues. Without structure, you can’t build.”

His remarks highlight the recurring instability in Nigerian football management, where frequent coaching changes and a lack of long-term planning have stunted progress.

Super Eagles at a crossroads

The Super Eagles’ World Cup hopes hang by a thread.

After a disappointing start to their qualifying campaign, Nigeria must now win their final two matches against Lesotho and Benin to stand a realistic chance of qualifying for the 2026 tournament.

Failure to do so would mark a second consecutive World Cup absence, following their shock elimination at the hands of Ghana in 2022.

The Super Eagles are third in Group C with 11 points, three points behind leaders Benin and South Africa, as seen on the FIFA official website.

Fans have voiced frustration over poor performances and questionable tactics under Eric Chelle, whose style many believe has not brought out Nigeria’s attacking prowess.

Chelle, appointed with hopes of restoring the Super Eagles’ identity, has instead found himself struggling to unite the squad, as inconsistency and lack of creativity continue to plague the team’s play.

The need for identity and stability

Olofinjana’s warning goes beyond the coach and it points to a deeper problem within Nigerian football administration.

Without a proper football philosophy, the former Nigeria midfielder argued, no coach can succeed.

“Fans end up frustrated, managers walk away, and players struggle to deliver,” Olofinjana explained.

“Until there’s stability and a clear football philosophy, the Super Eagles will continue to wobble.”

As the Super Eagles prepare to face Lesotho and Benin in crucial qualifiers, the pressure is on both Chelle and the NFF to prove that lessons have been learned.

For Nigeria, this is more than just about making the World Cup, it is about rebuilding credibility and finding a lasting football identity.

