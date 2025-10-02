Iran has been barred from attending the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw in Washington, despite qualifying for the tournament

FIFA and CONCACAF have stressed that football must rise above politics after Trump’s controversial comments

18 nations have already secured places, with Uzbekistan and Jordan set for historic World Cup debuts in 2026

The road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup has taken another political twist just days after controversy with suggestions that some matches might be relocated.

The United States has now blocked Iran’s Football Association from attending the World Cup draw in Washington this December.

According to RTBF, Iranian spokesperson Amir-Mehdi Alawi said the country’s football federation was officially informed that it would not be granted permission to attend the draw at the John F. Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

Iran, which has already qualified for the World Cup, now finds itself excluded from one of the competition’s most important milestones.

Reports suggest that Tehran will appeal to FIFA for clarification, with hopes that FIFA President Gianni Infantino could intervene.

Infantino’s reported ties with former U.S. President Donald Trump, who is expected to attend the ceremony, have only fuelled speculation around the political undertones of the decision.

CONCACAF kicks against politics

The controversy comes at a delicate moment for the tournament, as FIFA and regional bodies have been quick to distance the sport from political decisions.

Victor Montagliani, CONCACAF president, responded firmly to Trump’s earlier remarks about “unsafe” host cities, revealing that FIFA alone governs the competition.

“Football goes beyond politics, leaders, and slogans, it endures far longer than any government or regime,” Montagliani said.

His comments underscore FIFA’s challenge, which is balancing its promise of neutrality while hosting a global event in a country where diplomatic tensions often spill over into sport.

Despite the setback, the draw will still proceed as scheduled, and the event is expected to bring together world football leaders, ambassadors, and dignitaries from across the globe.

While closed to the public, it will be broadcast worldwide, ensuring millions of fans can witness the official unveiling of the 2026 World Cup groups.

All qualified teams for the 2026 World Cup

The 2026 tournament marks a historic expansion, featuring 48 teams for the first time, and as of October 2025, 18 nations have already booked their spots, as seen on FIFA.com.

From CONCACAF, co-hosts USA, Canada, and Mexico are in, while Asia will be represented by Japan, Iran, Jordan, South Korea, Uzbekistan, and Australia.

Africa has Morocco and Tunisia, while South America’s giants, Argentina, Brazil, and Uruguay, are joined by New Zealand from the OFC.

Uzbekistan and Jordan are set for their World Cup debuts, while Colombia makes a return after missing Qatar 2022.

Matches will take place across 16 venues in the United States, Canada, and Mexico between June 11 and July 19, 2026.

Countries that withdrew from World Cup

