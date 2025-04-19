Former Super Eagles star Oluwaseyi Olofinjana has given conditions for his sons to represent Nigeria

Olofinjana has two sons, 20 and 12, both of whom were born during his playing days in Europe

He admitted that he initially discouraged both from following his steps of playing football professionally

Former Super Eagles midfielder Oluwaseyi Olofinjana has opened up on the country his multi-national sons will play for when it's time to decide their international future.

Olofinjana, who played for Nigeria from 2000 to 2011 during which he won 56 caps, has admitted that his sons, 20 and 12, could represent the three-time African champions.

Oluwaseyi Olofinjana won 56 caps for the Super Eagles of Nigeria. Photo by Clive Gee.

Source: Getty Images

Speaking to Brila.net, he admitted that he initially discouraged them from playing football professionally, but their passion superseded his will.

“Football is a tough sport. Waking up early, training, running—it’s all demanding. You play football because you love it, not just because others are doing it,” he said.

“I never wanted them to play football, but their love for the game is evident. It’s a joy to watch them grow in it,” he added.

His first son, Femi, 20, born in Norway during his time at SK Brann, plays for Birmingham on loan from West Bromwich, while his younger son is at Coventry City academy.

Femi, who is a left-back but can also play as a centre-back, has represented Norway at youth levels, having over 20 appearances across different age groups.

He is also eligible to play for England, where he grew up in the West Brom academy and Nigeria, as he has yet to make a senior national appearance for Norway.

“He has every right to play for Nigeria. If the country believes he’s good enough, then why not?” Olofinjana concluded.

Femi Olofinjana playing for West Brom in the U18 Premier League. Photo by Adam Fradgley.

Source: Getty Images

Olofinjana’s life after retirement

Olofinjana spent the majority of his professional career at Wolverhampton Wanderers, accumulating more than 213 appearances for the club in all competitions.

He returned to the club to work with the academy in 2015, a few months after his retirement and in 2019, he was named the loans pathway manager, a position he held for two years.

In April 2021, he joined Swiss club Grasshopper as their sporting director but resigned from the position in June 2022.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea appointed him as a talent manager covering Africa in 2024, tapping into his depth of experience in scouting and knowledge of African football.

He owns and manages Nigerian third division side Imperial FC, the academy of which produced Nottingham Forest forward Taiwo Awoniyi and sold him to Liverpool in 2015, after winning the FIFA U17 World Cup in Chile.

Olofinjana defends Kelechi Iheanacho

Legit.ng reported that Olofinjana defended Kelechi Iheanacho after Sevilla's sporting director, Victor Orta, ruled that his signing for the club was a mistake.

The Super Eagles forward struggled to adapt in Seville after joining the club as a free agent last summer. He joined Middlesbrough on loan and is set to leave permanently.

