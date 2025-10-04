The South African football community is still angry over FIFA’s sanctions against Bafana Bafana

Benni McCarthy is the latest to react to the three-point deduction imposed on the national team

The sanction put Bafana Bafana’s chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup at a big risk

South African football legend Benni McCarthy has reacted to FIFA sanctioning Bafana Bafana three points for fielding the ineligible Teboho Mokoena.

Mokena featured for 82 minutes during the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier matchday five fixture against Lesotho despite being suspended.

The Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder received yellow cards on matchday one and four, but was erroneously fielded by Hugo Broos after an administrative oversight.

South Africa won 2-0 and appeared to have gotten away with the technical error, due to a late protest from the Lesotho Football Association.

However, FIFA launched an investigation into the incident six months after the match, acting ex officio to protect their integrity, as noted by SABC Sport.

The verdict was passed a few days later, and Bafana Bafana forfeited the match, with Lesotho gaining three points, though remained in fifth on the table.

Implications of South Africa’s sanction

The point deduction had an immediate impact on Group C standings heading into the final two matchdays during the October international group, with four teams still having the chance of finishing first.

South Africa, which has been top of the group for most of the two-year-long campaign, dropped to second place in goal difference after their sanction.

Benin Republic moved to the top of the table on goal difference with the same 14 points as South Africa and could dream of a first World Cup appearance.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Amavubi of Rwanda are third and fourth place, respectively, with 11 points, and could still clinch the automatic ticket.

All four teams must win their final games to qualify, which is impossible as Benin has to face Rwanda and Nigeria, and South Africa have to play Rwanda.

Nigeria and Benin are in a more difficult spot as their matchday 10 encounter could give Bafana Bafana the advantage, as both West African countries fight for the win.

Benni McCarthy reacts to FIFA sanctions

South Africa’s last appearance at the Mundial was in 2010 when they hosted the competition, and prior to that, it was 2002 in Korea and Japan.

Benni McCarthy, who was part of the squad at that time, has called for strict measures against those who failed in their duties over Teboho Mokoena's case.

“People responsible must pay the hefty price because South Africa haven't qualified since the Japan and Korea co-hosting in 2002. That was the last time we qualified,” he told Soccer Africa on SuperSport.

“I am not saying they aren't going through, but football is a funny game. If these two games don't go accordingly and we are knocked out because of incompetence, then heads have to fly, as simple as that.”

McCarthy, who was formerly a backroom staff member at Manchester United, is the head coach of the Harambee Stars of Kenya and is seen as a future Bafana Bafana coach.

Michael Nees aimed dig at South Africa

Legit.ng reported that Zimbabwe national team head coach Michael Nees aimed a dig at South Africa after FIFA’s three-point deduction.

The German manager, while announcing his squad for the games against South Africa and Rwanda, joked that he double-checked they didn't have yellow cards.

