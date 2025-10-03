Chelsea and Liverpool will hope to return to winning ways when they clash at Stamford Bridge on Saturday

Both teams lost their last Premier League matches. Brighton and Hove Albion and Crystal Palace, respectively

Enzo Maresca and Arne Slot will be without some key players for the match due to injuries and suspension

Chelsea and Liverpool are hoping to return to winning ways when they clash at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, but are set to be without some key players.

The Premier League matches after a bright start to the season have dipped and lost two consecutive matches to Crystal Palace in the league and Galatasaray in Europe.

Cole Palmer has missed Chelsea's matches since his injury against Manchester United. Photo by Marc Atkins.

The world champions have had a shaky start to their season and lost three of their last five matches, and will hope to build on the 1-0 win over Jose Mourinho’s Benfica in the Champions League.

Seven places and seven points separate the two sides in first and eighth on the table ahead of Saturday, October 4's evening at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea team news

Chelsea have struggled with injuries after an extended 2024/25 season during which they participated in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

The Blues have also been dealing with disciplinary issues, which have seen them receive red cards in their last three matches against Manchester United, Brighton, and Benfica.

Enzo Maresca, speaking to Chelsea TV, during his pre-match confirmed that the Blues will miss eight players for the champions’ visit to London.

English defender Levi Colwill remains a long-term absentee with an anterior cruciate ligament injury, while talisman Cole Palmer is out with a groin injury.

Summer signing striker Liam Delap, with a hamstring injury, and young midfielder Dario Essugo, with a thigh muscle injury, are part of the long absentees.

Trevoh Chalobah is suspended for one match after his red card in the 3-1 loss to Brighton was ruled as denying a goalscoring opportunity and not violent conduct.

Andrey Santos, who missed Benfica due to injury, and Tosin Adarabioyo, who pulled out of Brighton, will not be available, while Wesley Fofana is said to be recovering from a concussion.

Liverpool team news

Liverpool, who may have hit a poor run, had their issues compounded after injuries to Alisson Becker and Hugo Ekitike during their 1-0 loss to Galatasaray.

Arne Slot told Liverpool TV during his pre-match conference that Alisson will not make the trip and also sit out Brazil’s squad for the international break.

Alisson Becker will miss Chelsea clash after injury against Galatasaray. Photo by Ozan Kose/AFP.

Hugo Ekitike is back in training, but it is unclear what his status is, while Federico Chiesa, who missed the trip to Turkey, is also a doubt for the match in London.

Giorgi Mamardashvili will fill in for Alisson, while record signing Alexander Isak will lead the attack yet again as Slot’s side is not too weakened by the absentees.

Source: Legit.ng