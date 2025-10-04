Chelsea vs Liverpool takes centre stage on Saturday, October 4, as both teams hope to return to winning ways in the Premier League

Liverpool suffered a defeat in their last Premier League outing against Crystal Palace, while Chelsea were humbled at home against Brighton

A cat, famous for predicting football results, has now predicted the winner of this weekend's fixture

Chelsea vs Liverpool wraps up Saturday's Premier League fixtures on October 4, 2025, as both teams hope to take maximum points despite their injury crisis.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca is facing a severe injury crisis after confirming he would be without seven key players for the game due to injuries.

With intensity written all over their faces, Mo Salah and Joao Pedro gear up to inspire Liverpool and Chelsea to victory this weekend. Photo: Gerrit van Keulen/Robin Jones

Source: Getty Images

England star Cole Palmer is still out injured, Maresca said in his press conference on Chelsea TV, while Trevoh Chalobah is suspended after picking up a red card last weekend against Brighton.

Liverpool were dealt a heavy blow in the midweek after first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker picked up a shoulder injury in the loss to Galatasaray. In addition, Hugo Ekitike and Federico Chiesa face late fitness tests.

Who'll win Chelsea or Liverpool? cat predicts

Ahead of the game, a cat famously known as Nimbus the King, has predicted the outcome of the encounter.

The cat, popular for predicting the outcome of football matches, correctly predicted last weekend's match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid.

Enzo Maresca and Arne Slot shake hands when Chelsea welcomed Liverpool to Stamford Bridge last season, but it's going to be a fight to finish when they face off this weekend. Photo: PAUL ELLIS/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Footage shows how the cat predicted the winner of the La Liga fixture.

In the same fashion, the cat has now predicted Chelsea to take all three points when they welcome Liverpool to Stamford Bridge.

Two bowls labelled with each team were presented, and the feline walked straight to the one having Chelsea's logo to eat from it.

Although there is a third bowl in the middle, which represents a 'draw', Nimbus the King looked comfortable eating from Chelsea's bowl.

Fans react to Chelsea vs Liverpool Prediction

The video has since garnered lots of reactions from fans.

imgblaq said: "Your cat chose Chelsea, my lion chose Liverpool."

mr_king212 noted: "I'm a Chelsea fan, but I doubt. Our players are terrible these days."

azmli added: "Cat expression sums it up. She stared at Liverpool like it would be this one, but I'm taking Chelsea."

futbol_nest said: "Chelsea winning 3:1."

Recall that Chelsea bounced back to winning ways in midweek with a 1-0 win against Benfica in the Champions League. Liverpool have suffered back-to-back defeats, losing to Crystal Palace and Galatasaray.

With just two wins on the board from six Premier League games, Chelsea are already seven points behind Liverpool.

The Reds, on the other hand, could find themselves in second place by the time Saturday's game kicks off, as Arsenal will temporarily go top if they can defeat West Ham United at 3 pm. It is all to play for in this encounter as there is a lot at stake for both teams.

