Chelsea legend John Mikel Obi has explained why he is ruling out Arsenal from winning the 2025/26 English Premier League title

The Gunner produced a remarkable performance against Newcastle, coming from behind to win 2-1 during the weekend

The Premier League giants are currently occupying second position on the log behind reigning champions Liverpool

John Mikel Obi has resumed his critical assessment of English Premier League giants, Arsenal.

Arsenal came back from behind to win Newcastle United 2-1 at St. James' Park on Sunday, September 28.

Gabriel celebrates scoring for Arsenal against Newcastle United during the English Premier League on September 28, 2025.

A late header from Gabriel ensured the Gunners did not suffer their fourth consecutive defeat at the hands of the Magpies.

Newcastle United took the lead in the 34th minute as Nick Woltemade rose above defender Gabriel Magalhaes to connect with Sandro Tonali’s cross and power a header past Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya.

In the 84th minute, midfielder Mikel Merino flicked a pinpoint header into the far corner from Declan Rice's inviting cross.

Arsenal got the winning goal through Gabriel Magalhaes in the 90+6 minutes, heading home Martin Odegaard's corner, per BBC.

With the win over Newcastle United, the Gunners have now recorded four wins, one draw, and one loss, totaling 13 points, just two behind reigning champions Liverpool.

Mikel Obi aims dig at Arsenal

Two-time Premier League winner John Mikel Obi has predicted that Arsenal cannot win the 2025/26 EPL title.

John Mikel challenges Lukas Podolski during the 2014 English Premier League at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking on The Obi One Podcast, the one-time UEFA Champions League winner noted that teams that bully Arsenal eventually have the upper hand during their encounters. He said:

"I don't think Arsenal can win the 2025/26 English Premier League; they are miles off it with the team they possess.

"Arsenal have the best squad in the Premier League this season, no doubt about it but when you watched that game yesterday, the way they played, I don't think mentally, they are weak side and if you can bully them and be aggressive on Arsenal, you have the upper hand.

Arsenal are weak - Mikel Obi

The former Stoke City captain explained that the Gunners are mentally weak and lack toughness.

Mikel Obi said Arsenal do not have the mentality of a champion despite their famous win against Newcastle United last weekend. He said:

"Yes, they did win the game and I hear people say; "That's what champions are made of". Champions are made of Arsenal?. They are not champions, why would they say that.

"If Liverpool says yes, this how they win games, they never-give-up attitude. But Arsenal talking about what champions are made of, gives me a break.

Mikel Obi slams Arteta for failing to win major trophies

