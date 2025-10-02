FIFA has appointed Egyptian referee Amin Mohamed Omar to officiate Nigeria vs Benin in Uyo in the World Cup qualifiers

Omar has previously handled this fixture, where Nigeria beat Benin 3-0 in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

The Super Eagles face a must-win final qualifier to secure a World Cup ticket on the final day

FIFA has confirmed the appointment of Egyptian referee Amin Mohamed Omar to take charge of Nigeria’s decisive World Cup qualifier against Benin Republic.

The crucial match, a game the Super Eagles cannot afford to drop points, is set for Tuesday, October 14, at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

FIFA has appointed Egypt's Amin Mohamed Omar as centre referee for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Nigeria and Benin Republic.

According to the Daily Post, Omar will be joined by fellow Egyptians Mahmoud Abouelregal and Ali Ahmed Tawfik as assistant referees, while Ahmed Moustafa Elbana Mahmoud Zakaria will serve as the fourth official, while Ghana’s Prosper Addo has been named the Match Commissioner.

For Nigeria, the appointment of Omar comes as a good omen in the World Cup race as the Egyptian already officiated a Nigeria-Benin meeting in September 2024 during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, where the Super Eagles defeated the Cheetahs 3-0, per Yahoo Sports.

On that day, Ademola Lookman scored twice, with Victor Osimhen adding a third.

Group C still wide open

The stakes could not be higher for Nigeria, with two matches remaining in the qualifying campaign, as Group C remains tight.

Benin Republic currently leads with 14 points from eight games, a position strengthened after FIFA’s recent decision to dock South Africa three points for fielding an ineligible player against Lesotho.

Nigeria sits third with 11 points and must win its remaining matches to have any chance of topping the group. Anything less than maximum points will ruin any chance of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

The clash in Uyo against Benin is particularly critical for the Super Eagles because a victory would bring Nigeria level with the Cheetahs and set up a nail-biting finish.

A defeat, however, could see Benin take a commanding step toward qualifying for their first-ever World Cup.

Confidence for the Super Eagles

While officiating appointments rarely dominate headlines, Omar’s selection has drawn attention because of past history.

Nigeria defeated Benin Republic 3-0 in the AFCON qualifiers handled by referee Omar.

Nigeria’s comfortable win over Benin under his watch in 2024 has given supporters a sense of optimism heading into October’s final match in Uyo.

The Super Eagles, however, cannot afford to rely on memories as recent performances in the qualifiers have been inconsistent, with missed opportunities costing valuable points.

Head coach Eric Chelle will need his attacking stars, Osimhen, Lookman, and others, to be clinical against a Benin side that has shown resilience under former Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr.

With the referee team now confirmed and the group standings delicately balanced, all eyes turn to Uyo.

For Nigeria, the equation is simple: win or risk watching their World Cup dreams slip away.

Gernot Rohr fires warning to Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Benin’s coach, Gernot Rohr, welcomed the ruling by FIFA but acknowledged the road to qualify for the 2026 World Cup is still difficult for his team, the Cheetahs.

With just two matches left in the qualifiers, the road to 2026 now runs through Uyo, where Rohr and the Super Eagles will lock horns in a showdown that could define their campaigns.

