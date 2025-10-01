Gernot Rohr has insisted Benin must stay humble and secure results against Nigeria and Rwanda to qualify for the World Cup

FIFA has deducted three points from South Africa for fielding an ineligible player, handing the Cheetahs the advantage in Group C

Benin now moves to the top of Group C with 14 points, edging South Africa on goal difference

The race for the 2026 FIFA World Cup took a dramatic turn this week after FIFA deducted three points from South Africa for fielding an ineligible player during their qualifier against Lesotho in March.

Midfielder Teboho Mokoena, who was suspended at the time, played in the match, leading to a disciplinary review.

Benin defeated Nigeria 2-1 in the first-leg of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Photo by Issouf Sanogo

As a result, FIFA awarded Lesotho a 3-0 victory and handed the three points to their tally.

The ruling instantly changed the situation of Group C, with Benin now sitting at the top with 14 points, level with South Africa but ahead on goal difference, and three points clear of Nigeria, per FIFA.com.

Though the decision has been described as just, it arrived six months after the offense, leaving teams to recalculate their qualification chances heading into the final fixtures quickly.

Rohr discloses what Benin must do to qualify

Benin’s coach, Gernot Rohr, welcomed the ruling by FIFA but acknowledged the road to qualify for the 2026 World Cup is still difficult for his team, the Cheetahs, ESPN reports.

“Now we have two games to play, two very difficult games away in Rwanda and against Nigeria in Uyo, but we will try to qualify and remain humble,” Rohr said.

For Benin, the path is straightforward but challenging. Securing results in Kigali and Uyo would confirm their spot at the World Cup for the first time in history.

Gernot Rohr is confident Benin can qualify ahead of Nigeria for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Sia Kambou

Rohr’s emphasis on humility reflects an understanding of the high stakes, especially with Nigeria and South Africa still pushing hard in the final stretch.

Nigeria’s faint hopes of qualifying

While Benin is in control of Group C, the Super Eagles have been handed a lifeline by FIFA’s ruling.

The three-time African champions must now win both of their remaining matches, against Benin in Uyo and Lesotho away, while also hoping South Africa drops points in at least one of their final games.

Nigeria’s qualification campaign has been inconsistent, marked by missed opportunities and dropped points. However, with the group wide open again, all eyes are on Uyo, where Nigeria hosts Benin in what could be a decisive game for both countries.

Victory for the Super Eagles would pull them level with Benin, setting up a tense final round of matches. Anything less, and Rohr’s side could seal qualification at the expense of the Eagles.

With just two matches left in the qualifiers, the road to 2026 now runs through Uyo, where Rohr and the Super Eagles will lock horns in a showdown that could define their campaigns.

Lesotho celebrates FIFA’s action on South Africa

FIFA ruled that SAFA breached the disciplinary code and ordered that the match be forfeited, throwing the CAF qualification group C wide open.

