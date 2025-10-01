Victor Osimhen made history on September 30, 2025, as the first Nigerian to hit double figures in the Champions League

The Super Eagles forward scored the match-winning penalty in Galatasaray’s 1-0 win against Liverpool at RAMS Park

Osimhen was rated the highest player on the pitch by multiple English media publications after the UCL second round

Victor Osimhen made history on September 30, 2025, becoming the first Nigerian player to achieve a milestone of reaching double figures in the UEFA Champions League.

The Super Eagles forward’s goal from the penalty spot was enough to hand Galatasaray a 1-0 win over Premier League champions Liverpool at RAMS Park in Istanbul.

Victor Osimhen becomes the first Nigerian to reach UEFA Champions League double figures in Galatasaray's win over Liverpool on September 30, 2025. Photo by Anadolu

It was Osimhen’s first full start since returning from an ankle injury picked up during Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and South Africa.

The 26-year-old forward showed no signs of fatigue in a clash on the continental stage, stepping up in the 16th minute to convert a foul by Dominik Szoboszlai.

Osimhen calmly sent Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker the wrong way with his attempt from 12 yards, marking his 10th goal in Europe’s top competition.

With the goal, he moved clear of Obafemi Martins (nine UCL goals), and also put him ahead of other Nigerian greats like Victor Ikpeba and Yakubu Aiyegbeni.

How Osimhen dominated Liverpool in UCL clash

Beyond the penalty, Osimhen’s presence was felt across the pitch as his physicality and sharp movement constantly unsettled Liverpool’s defence.

The Nigerian forward forced Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate into several uncomfortable situations, creating spaces for others to gain an advantage.

The night was not without frustration, as Osimhen missed two clear chances that could have widened the gap and put the match beyond Liverpool's reach.

Nevertheless, the victory was also significant for Galatasaray, who are aiming to make a strong push in their Champions League group.

How the media rated Osimhen vs Liverpool

English media outlets were quick to recognise Osimhen’s influence against the reigning Premier League champions.

BBC Sport rated him the highest player on the pitch, awarding him a 7.50 rating. Their match analysis highlighted his decisive penalty and the problems he created for Liverpool’s backline.

Victor Osimhen earns the Man of the Match award after scoring the winner for Galatasaray versus Liverpool on September 30, 2025. Photo by Ahmad Mora

GiveMeSport went even further, handing him an 8/10 as they described him as 'a handful for Liverpool’s defence all evening', though they noted he should have scored more given the quality of chances that fell his way.

Statistics-based platform FotMob also gave Osimhen the joint-highest rating of the night with an 8/10, citing his goal and his constant involvement in key attacking moments.

While Osimhen could have been more clinical, his impact was undeniable. The winning goal, coupled with his historic milestone, put him in the spotlight as Galatasaray’s match-winner.

According to UEFA, the Turkish side will face Norwegian team FK Bodø/Glimt on October 22, 2025, while Liverpool face another tough test against German outfit Frankfurt on the same day.

Osimhen swaps shirts with Van Dijk

