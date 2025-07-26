Manchester United and Atalanta have joined AC Milan in the race for a highly-rated Super Eagles star Tolu Arokodare

The Nigerian international has caught the attention of top European clubs following his impressive performances for Genk

A summer transfer battle is expected, with multiple Premier League and Serie A clubs ready to table offers

A new transfer battle is brewing in Europe as Manchester United and Atalanta have officially joined AC Milan in the race to sign a highly-rated Super Eagles star Tolu Arokodare.

The Nigerian international has become one of the most sought-after talents in European football following a series of consistent performances for both club and country.

Manchester United have entered the race to sign Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare. Photo by Johan Eyckens

Source: Getty Images

According to Transfermarkt, Arokodare registered 23 goals and 7 assists in 45 matches, delivering the kind of consistent, all-round attacking performance that’s rare to find for Belgian club Genk.

The 23-year-old forward’s efforts not only earned him the prestigious Ebony Shoe Award, given to the best African player in Belgium, but also led to his first senior national team call-up for Nigeria.

Unsurprisingly, Arokodare’s value has surged in the transfer market, now listed at €18 million. However, with clubs like Manchester United, Fulham, Atalanta, and AC Milan circling, Genk could demand up to €25 million for his services.

Genk prepares for Arokodare’s potential exit

In a strong indication that Genk are preparing for life after Arokodare, the Belgian club has sealed a deal for 6ft 4in Cameroonian striker Aaron Bibout from Swedish side Vasteras SK.

The €2.2 million transfer, confirmed on Wednesday, signals Genk’s intent to secure a physical, aerially strong replacement should Arokodare leave.

Bibout’s playing profile mirrors that of Arokodare, suggesting that the club has already accepted the likelihood of parting ways with their Nigerian star striker this summer.

Genk’s decision to act swiftly in the transfer market is seen as a green light for potential suitors to begin formal negotiations.

Man United and Atalanta show interest

Reports indicate that Manchester United have added Arokodare to their shortlist as they seek fresh attacking options ahead of the new season, per Soccernet.

Tolu Arokodare was part of Nigeria's team that won the Unity Cup in London earlier this year. Photo by Catherine Ivill

Source: Getty Images

The Red Devils are in the market for a versatile forward with physicality and presence, qualities Arokodare possesses in abundance.

His goal-scoring form, work rate, and age make him an appealing low-risk, high-reward investment for the 20-time Premier League champions.

Meanwhile, Serie A outfit Atalanta is also keeping a close eye. Fresh from securing Champions League qualification, the Bergamo side is eager to bolster its frontline and view the Nigerian striker as an ideal fit for the team's dynamic style.

Fulham and AC Milan also remain in the mix, having scouted the player in recent months. Despite growing interest in Arokodare, a transfer for the Nigerian forward is far from straightforward.

Genk, known for driving hard bargains, are under no pressure to sell immediately as Arokodare still has two years left on his contract, giving the Belgian side leverage to demand more money or hold on for another year if valuations are not met.

Fans impressed with Arokodare’s shooting

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles forward Tolu Arokodare wowed spectators with a wonder goal during a five-a-side match over the weekend.

As seen in a viral video, the Genk forward did a quick combination with Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen before chipping the ball with his weaker foot.

