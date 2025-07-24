Victor Osimhen's future remains uncertain, despite scoring an impressive 37 goals in 41 appearances for Galatasaray last season

A football professor has explained why European clubs are said to be reluctant to sign the Nigerian international

Napoli may need to discount the clause to offload the forward before his contract ends at the end of the coming season

A notable football analyst, Guido Trombetti, has claimed that European clubs are reluctant to sign Napoli's Victor Osimhen because of his "difficult" character.

Discussing the striker's transfer debacle, the professor stated that some of the top teams are afraid to deal with the attitude of the Nigerian international.

Despite scoring 37 goals in 41 appearances during a loan spell at Galatasaray last season, Osimhen's high €12 million net annual salary and perceived attitude issues have deterred suitors.

Victor Osimhen of SSC Napoli shows his disappointment after the Serie A TIM match against AS Roma - Serie A TIM at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on April 28, 2024 in Naples, Italy. Francesco Pecoraro.

Source: Getty Images

Trombetti suggested that Napoli may need to further lower Osimhen’s €75 million release clause to facilitate a transfer.

It seems clubs like Manchester United, Chelsea, and PSG have cooled their interest in the former Lille of France striker.

GOAL reported that clubs such as Arsenal, Liverpool, and Bayern Munich were heavily linked with the 26-year-old, but negotiations stalled due to financial demands.

His parent club Napoli have continued to insist on full payment within a year, a 10% future profit clause, and goal bonuses.

Football experts David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano also reported that Manchester United and Chelsea explored deals but were put off by the player's wages and suitability concerns.

Saudi outfit Al-Hilal offered a lucrative €30 million per season, but Osimhen prefers Europe.

With his contract running until 2026, Napoli risk losing him for free if no deal is struck soon.

Speaking on Radio Napoli Centrale, Professor Trombetti said via Score Nigeria:

"The problem now is only one: Victor Osimhen. He’s a difficult person in terms of behaviour, you never know what he wants to do.

"Football clubs stay away from his difficult character. Precisely for this reason, in fact, no European club has offered the 75 Million Euros of the termination clause.

"They are afraid to deal with him. The President (of Napoli) must make a discount in order to get rid of him."

Galatasaray prepare for Osimhen's arrival

Meanwhile, Turkish outfit Galatasaray have put plans in place for Osimhen's arrival in Istanbul to complete his transfer after reaching an agreement with Napoli.

The striker spent last season on loan at Galatasaray, scoring 37 goals and providing eight assists to help the club win the Super Lig and cup double.

Victor Osimhen of SSC Napoli dejection during the Serie A football match against Bologna FC at Diego Armando Maradona stadium. Photo by Cesare Purini/Mondadori Portfolio.

Source: Getty Images

The Turkish champions decided to sign him permanently and immediately began the process to get sponsorship to raise the required funds.

Why Osimhen snubbed Man United

Legit.ng earlier reported that Osimhen turned down Manchester United and another European club to join Galatasaray despite social media rumours that those clubs were not interested in him.

Napoli and Galatasaray have an agreement in principle for the permanent transfer of Osimhen to the Turkish club, a deal that could reach €80 million if the add-ons are met.

