Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has named Victor Osimhen as Nigeria’s greatest-ever footballer

Ekong’s comments leave out legends like Jay Jay Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu, and Segun Odegbami

Osimhen has scored 26 goals in 41 appearances for Nigeria and continues to break records at club level

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has sparked major debate in Nigerian football circles after declaring Victor Osimhen as the greatest Nigerian player of all time, ahead of legendary figures like Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu, and Segun Odegbami.

Ekong acknowledged that his choice may be influenced by playing in the same era as Osimhen, but insisted that the Napoli striker’s abilities, passion, and consistent performances give him the edge over past legends.

Troost Ekong names Victor Osimhen as the player who will eventually become Nigeria's greatest player. Photo by Issouf Sanogo

Source: Getty Images

The 30-year-old centre-back made the bold claim during a chat with ESPN Africa, emphasising Osimhen’s raw talent and impact on the national team.

“I think I have to stick with my generation. For me, I think Victor Osimhen has the potential to be the best player we have seen in the Nigerian shirt. Pure talent!”, Ekong said.

Why Ekong picked Osimhen

While Ekong’s pick raised eyebrows, the stats behind Osimhen’s rise are difficult to ignore.

At just 26 years old, Osimhen has already scored 26 goals in 41 appearances for the Super Eagles, according to Transfermarkt.

He was instrumental in Nigeria’s journey to the AFCON 2024 final, where the team finished as runners-up, and had earlier helped secure bronze in 2019.

Victor Osimhen helped Nigeria win a silver medal at the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations. Photo by MB Media

Source: Getty Images

Beyond his international success, Osimhen has been dominant at club level. He played a key role in Napoli’s 2022/23 Serie A title win, ending the club’s 33-year drought and becoming the first African to win the Capocannoniere (Serie A top scorer) in the same season.

The Nigerian forward also led Galatasaray to Turkish Cup and League success, netting 37 goals in all competitions for the Istanbul giants.

Mixed reactions trail Ekong’s statement

Troost-Ekong’s comments have generated mixed reactions among Nigerian fans and football observers.

Many still hold firm to the legacy of players like Jay Jay Okocha, widely celebrated for his flair and creativity, and Kanu Nwankwo, who won the Champions League, UEFA Cup, and Olympic gold medal, and represented Nigeria at multiple World Cups.

Still, Osimhen’s record-breaking performances and relentless hunger continue to sway public opinion in his favour.

If he maintains his form and adds more silverware to his name, it may not be long before he cements his place as Nigeria’s undisputed football GOAT.

How many goals will Osimhen score next season?

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that expectations are high for Osimhen next season after Napoli and Galatasaray reached an agreement for the striker’s permanent move to Turkey.

Turkish football commentator Rasim Ozan Kütahyalı has praised Osimhen as a superhuman and noted that Galatasaray fans' love was crucial in his decision.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng