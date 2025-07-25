Chelsea legend Didier Drogba is preparing to attend Victor Osimhen’s official unveiling at Galatasaray

Galatasaray finalised a €75 million transfer deal with Napoli for the Nigerian striker after he impressed on loan last season

Drogba has high praise for Osimhen and predicts the Nigerian forward will succeed in the Turkish Super Lig

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has reportedly confirmed his presence at the official unveiling of Victor Osimhen as a full-time Galatasaray player.

The ceremony, which is set to take place in Istanbul, Turkey, will draw several celebrities, football stars, and fans alike.

Galatasaray and Napoli are currently exchanging documents to finalise the transfer of Victor Osimhen to the Turkish club. Photo by Ahmad Mora

Source: Getty Images

According to Yahoo Sports, Napoli and Galatasaray are currently signing and exchanging the necessary documents to complete the sale of Osimhen.

Drogba, who once played for Galatasaray between 2013 and 2014, is excited to return to a familiar club to support the Nigerian forward’s next big move.

The 26-year-old Super Eagles striker had a remarkable season with Galatasaray while on loan from Napoli, scoring 37 goals in 41 matches, per Transfermarkt.

Osimhen’s performances convinced the Turkish champions to make a permanent move for him, ending his rocky relationship with Napoli.

The deal is reportedly now at the ‘signing stage’, and lawyers are currently working in an attempt to complete the transaction before the end of the weekend.

Galatasaray seal mega €75m deal for Osimhen

Galatasaray have agreed the high-profile permanent signing of Osimhen from Napoli, with an initial fee of €40 million and an additional €35 million payable next summer, Tribuna reports.

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba is reportedly among the top dignitaries who will be present for Victor Osimhen's official unveiling at Galatasaray. Photo by MB Media

Source: Getty Images

The deal also includes €5 million in performance-based bonuses and a 10% sell-on clause to Napoli.

Notably, the agreement prevents Osimhen from signing with another Serie A club for the next two years.

This blockbuster transfer positions Osimhen as one of the most expensive signings in Turkish football history. The former Lille striker had grown discontented at Napoli and vowed never to play for the club again, prompting Galatasaray to accelerate talks.

With the deal finalised, Osimhen is now ready to be unveiled in a grand ceremony, one that will be witnessed by Drogba, a man whose legacy still lives on in Istanbul.

Drogba applauds Osimhen’s journey

Drogba, who won multiple titles with Chelsea and enjoyed a prolific career, has showered praise on Osimhen’s resilience and potential.

The Ivorian legend says he is confident Osimhen will shine in the Turkish league while wishing the 26-year-old forward all the best in this new chapter, Sports247 reports.

Drogba, who also scored 37 goals during his time with Galatasaray, sees Osimhen’s arrival as a full-circle moment. Despite earlier attempts, alongside Mikel Obi, to sway Osimhen toward Chelsea, Drogba has chosen to support the Nigerian striker’s decision.

His presence at the unveiling is not just symbolic but a major nod to Osimhen’s rising status in world football.

Napoli ultras send message to Osimhen

