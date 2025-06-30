Super Eagles forward Tolu Arokodare has shown his football skills during a five-a-side football match in Lagos

The Genk striker partnered with Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen to produce a memorable outing for the spectators

The 24-year-old has been linked to German giants Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, and Manchester United

Tolu Arokodare is currently spending quality time in Nigeria playing recreational football.

The Genk forward returned to Nigeria after a successful season in Belgium, spending time with family and friends, with intentions of leaving his current club side.

Arokodare, who broke into the limelight due to his style of play, is currently on the radar of teams like Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

Tolu Arokodare looks up during the Belgian Pro League match against Royal Sporting Club Anderlecht at The Cegeka Arena in Genk on December 22, 2024. Photo by JOHN THYS / BELGA / AFP.

The Nigerian forward gained more attention after lifting the Belgian league title with Genk and emerging as the highest goal scorer with 23 goals and seven assists.

Arokodare impresses fans with goal

Super Eagles forward Tolu Arokodare wowed spectators with a wonder goal during a five-a-side match over the weekend.

As seen in a viral video, the Genk forward did a quick combination with Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen before chipping the ball with his weaker foot.

Osimhen was impressed with Arokodare's beautiful finish as the onlookers rushed to celebrate the goal with the Genk forward.

Before the goal, the Arokodare was denied by the woodwork after Napoli's star cancelled out two markers to lay the ball down.

Fans' reaction to Arokodare's goal

Some fans have taken to social media to share their reactions to Tolu Arokodare's goal, assisted by Victor Osimhen.

@Ayodejigenius said:

"The other team played against Tolu and Oshimhen... I pity them sha 😂😂😂."

@Sholab03 wrote:

"Na Ozil goal the guy score...if he played it direct the keeper go block the ball but he knack it on ground first."

@samuel1237 added:

"Omo e be like say this Tolu na next to Osimhen o... I think he needs a better league to prove himself."

@Bhorde_57 said:

"Nice 1 Tolu 👏✅ ....but Osimhen ehn passion po 🔥🔥 on top this shere shere ball still with that energy ✅.I can now say it's in-built. 🇳🇬."

Nathan Tella and Tolu Arokodare of Nigeria celebrate during The Unity Cup Final against Jamaica at Gtech Community Stadium on May 31, 2025 in Brentford, England. Photo by: Catherine Ivill - AMA.

Akorodare dreams of Man United

Super Eagles forward Tolu Arokodare has expressed his desire to play for Manchester United ahead of the 2025/26 English Premier League season.

According to Sports Boom, the 24-year-old revealed that he is not in a hurry to make a move to any club.

The Genk forward added that his family would be excited if he completes a move to Old Trafford. He said:

"It is a dream to play in the English Premier League. I am going to take my time to make the best decisions.

"I am a proud Manchester United fan and if a move to Old Trafford happens, it would mean a lot to me and my family."

Tolu Arokodare made his debut for the Super Eagles against Rwanda in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualification match last March, per Daily Post.

Arokodare spotted with Sophia Egbueje

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare has found himself at the centre of social media buzz after being spotted in Lagos with popular model and socialite Sophia Egbueje.

Sophia recently made headlines following a dramatic fallout with Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy, accusing him of not keeping his promise to buy her a Lamborghini after a one-night stand.

The new video, trending on X (formerly Twitter), shows Sophia and Arokodare enjoying a night out in Lagos.

