Enyimba has revealed Brown Ideye earned ₦1 million monthly and enjoyed VIP treatment during his stint

The 2013 AFCON winner had accused the club of poor welfare and unstable allowances while in Aba

The multiple NPFL champions describe Ideye’s claims as false and damaging to Nigerian football

Former Super Eagles striker and 2013 AFCON winner Brown Ideye recently sparked controversy by accusing Enyimba of poor welfare and irregular payment practices during his short time with the club.

Having played for elite clubs such as West Brom, Olympiacos, and Dynamo Kyiv, Ideye expressed disappointment at the gap in professionalism within Nigerian club football.

Brown Ideye has taken a swipe at Nigerian Premier Football League giants Enyimba over what he described as poor welfare. Photo credit: Enyimba FC

Source: Twitter

Speaking on the Bet9ja Home Turf podcast, Ideye lamented that players were paid between ₦7,000 and ₦8,000 daily for away matches, with no consistent or structured allowance plan.

According to him, match day allowances were sometimes skipped entirely, and players had to fend for themselves on game day.

He also criticised the delayed bonus payments, saying Enyimba often postponed them until the end of the season, instead of offering performance-based incentives regularly.

Enyimba fires back at Ideye

In a detailed and strongly worded response, Enyimba Football Club refuted Ideye’s claims and accused him of attempting to discredit the club and the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

Brown Ideye was part of Nigeria's squad that won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations title. Photo by Stuart Franklin

Source: Getty Images

The Aba-based club revealed that Ideye was one of the highest-paid players in the league, receiving a monthly salary of ₦1 million, staying in ₦65,000-per-night hotels, and flying to away matches, luxuries rarely extended to others in the squad.

The club disclosed that Ideye was treated with utmost respect, befitting his status as a former international.

Enyimba also accused the 2013 AFCON winner of lacking leadership and professionalism, scoring only five goals across all competitions and allegedly causing division within the dressing room.

Enyimba labels allegations “misleading”

The club’s statement described Ideye’s recent comments as “self-serving,” pointing out that he raised no complaints during his stay, even while receiving premium treatment.

Enyimba said Ideye’s silence then and sudden outburst now reflect ulterior motives and a betrayal of goodwill.

Under the leadership of chairman Kanu Nwankwo, Enyimba claims to have instituted a structured bonus system, with players receiving double bonuses for wins and personal incentives that sometimes reached ₦1 million.

The club maintained that Ideye's allegations paint an unfair picture of a system that is striving to improve and earn international respect.

A call for professionalism among returning players

Enyimba concluded its statement by calling on ex-internationals returning to the NPFL to serve as ambassadors and mentors, not detractors.

The club expressed disappointment that Ideye, a respected name in Nigerian football, would choose to tarnish the image of a club that gave him a platform during the final phase of his career.

Ideye calls out Enyimba

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ideye has called out Enyimba over unpaid wages from the 2024/25 season.

Ideye made a notable impact, scoring four goals in 10 league appearances and one in the CAF Confederation Cup, helping Ethe Aba-based outfit finish sixth with 14 wins.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng