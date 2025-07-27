Ahmed Musa was spotted in Abuja dancing joyfully to an Igbo gospel song, celebrating the Super Falcons’ 10th WAFCON title

The Nigerian women overturned a 2-0 half-time deficit with goals from Chinwendu Okoronkwo, Folashade Ijamilusi, and Jennifer Echegini to clinch the title

The victory, hailed as "Mission X," earned Nigeria $1 million, and it has been celebration galore across the country

Super Eagles star Ahmed Musa joined in the celebrations after the Nigerian women's national football team defeated Morocco to win their 10th WAFCON title.

The Super Falcons came from two goals down to win it 3-2 as they clinched their 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title, defeating the hosts.

The victory, dubbed "Mission X" by the Nigeria Football Federation, sparked nationwide celebrations, with Musa memorably joining the festivities.

Super Falcons of Nigeria celebrate their 10th WAFCON title.

He was seen vibing energetically to a popular Igbo gospel song with other guests at the hangout, watching as the clip also ignited social media with reactions.

Super Falcons overturned a 2-0 half-time deficit, with goals from Ghizlane Chebbak and Sanaa Mssoudy putting Morocco ahead in front of their home fans.

The Nigerian women returned from the tunnel firing on all cylinders, with head coach Justin Madugu making tactical changes.

Chinwendu Okoronkwo pulled one back from the penalty spot in the 63rd minute, following a VAR-reviewed handball.

Folashade Ijamilusi drew Nigeria level and then Jennifer Echegini sealed the 3-2 victory, earning Nigeria $1 million in prize money and the new WAFCON trophy, as seen on X.

Meanwhile, Rasheedat Ajibade was named Player of the Tournament, while goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie claimed the Golden Gloves for Best Goalkeeper.

Musa joined fans in Abuja to celebrate the Falcons’ resilience, his Igbo dance moves reflecting unity and national pride. The footage has since gone viral on Instagram:

jessicaposh1 said:

"Make our captain nor go marry one of falcons for dis victory o."

oppicial_bashir added:

"Please, have you seen what these women did, ball with heart, and that's how we want to see you doing all the time, not that you act like women, may God give you victory."

iambmilan humourously wrote:

"One adage says that after men win a fight, the women will celebrate it, but in our own case in 9ja, it’s after our women won a fight, we men will come to celebrate i,t including me."

tychiphibz posited:

"Ahmed Musa, what a human! Truly a leader. Always taking initiative and uniting the team both the Eagles and Falcons."

olajideleo99 posted:

"Hope some can believe we all serve the same God just in different ways."

Super Falcons lift their 10th WAFCON title after beating Morocco 3-2.

Osimhen joins celebrations

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen joined Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala in celebrations as Nigeria claimed their 10th WAFCON title.

The Napoli striker's video call with Oshoala has since gone viral on the internet. Nigerian fans across the country have also continued to celebrate the title, and many have taken to social media to react.

