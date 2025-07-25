The Economic Financial Crimes Commission dragged Hamisu Breaker and G Fresh to court for publicly spraying money

The incident, according to reports, involved party scenes in Jigawa and Kano with wads of ₦200 and ₦1000 notes

According to the anti-graft agency, the entertainers pleaded guilty and were sentenced to five months or ₦200k fine

Two popular Northern entertainers, singer Hamisu Breaker and TikTok creator Abubakar Ibrahim (aka G Fresh), have found themselves in hot legal waters after being dragged before a Federal High Court in Kano by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Their offence? Publicly spraying wads of Naira notes, a practice that has now caught the attention of Nigerian authorities cracking down on Naira abuse.

They become the latest Nigerian entertainers to have found the murky waters of the anti-graft agency. Recall that in May, two music stars were sentenced to jail for the same offence.

It all started with a party in Hadejia, Jigawa state, where Hamisu Breaker was seen joyfully spraying ₦200 notes in celebration.

According to the EFCC, the total amount flung into the air during the event was about ₦30,000. Videos of the incident reportedly circulated on social media, drawing attention to the act, reports Daily Post.

G Fresh, on the other hand, got into trouble at a shop opening celebration in the Tarauni area of Kano.

He was seen throwing around bundles of ₦1,000 notes, turning the event into what some described as a mini money shower.

But what looked like a harmless celebration to fans ended up landing both entertainers before Justice Sale Musa Shuaibu.

Hamisu Breaker, TikToker's guilty pleas and sentencing

When the charges were read in court, both Hamisu Breaker and G Fresh pleaded guilty without contest.

The court didn’t waste time handing down the sentence: Five months' imprisonment or a fine of ₦200,000 each.

The option of a fine gave the entertainers a lifeline, but the message from the EFCC was loud and clear, public abuse of the Naira won’t be overlooked anymore.

Fans react to Hamisu Breaker's sentencing

While the legal outcome made headlines, fans across social media have been reacting with mixed emotions:

@Arewa_Bae:

“So now spraying money na crime? I didn’t know it was this serious.”

@SirKamal_:

“Five months for that? Na wa. They should have just warned them.”

@Zainab_blinks:

“But truth be told, Naira don suffer. These TikTok stars do too much.”

@danbalarabe:

“Hamisu Breaker of all people? I didn’t see this one coming.”

@KannywoodUpdates:

“It’s time celebrities know there’s a line they shouldn’t cross.”

E-Money arrested for Naira abuse

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian socialite Emeka Okonkwo, aka E-Money, was reportedly arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

E-Money was arrested at his home in Omole, Lagos, after he allegedly abused the naira.

According to reports from Punch, sources within the EFCC disclosed that E-Money, who is the younger brother of Nigerian singer Kingsley Okonkwo aka KCee, was arrested for allegedly exchanging US dollars, an act said to go against the Foreign Exchange Act. Another source disclosed that E-Money was flown to Abuja for questioning after his arrest.

