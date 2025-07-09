Former Super Eagles striker Brown Ideye has spoken to partners about getting romantic before matches

Some managers frown at players engaging in energy-consuming activities before they take to the pitch

Ideye enjoyed a career outside of Nigeria that spanned over 15 years before returning home to Enyimba

Former Super Eagles forward Brown Ideye has advised fellow professional footballers about having sex with their partners leading up to a matchday.

Ideye was part of Nigeria's winning squad at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa, during which he formed a formidable strike pair with Emmanuel Emenike.

Brown Ideye playing for Nigeria at the 2013 Confederations Cup. Photo by Vincenzo Pinto/AFP.

He began his career in the Nigeria Premier Football League before moving to Europe in 2007 with Swiss club Neuchâtel Xamax and played for multiple clubs in different countries until 2022.

After stints in Switzerland, France, Ukraine, England, Greece, China, Spain, Turkiye and Kuwait, he returned home and joined Enyimba in 2024 after two years without a club.

He left the People's Elephant in May at the end of the season and has yet to announce his next move, though he is tilting towards retirement as he approaches 37 years.

Ideye speaks about intimacy before games

The former West Bromwich Albion forward was a guest on the MatchUp Podcast, during which he spoke about how players can manage intimacy before matches.

“I can have sex in the morning of a game, but don't abuse it, don't disturb me. Sometimes I can stay away from it, it might disturb me,” he said.

He admitted that despite most coaches warning against players who sleep at home a day before matches tend to fall into the temptation of sleeping with their partners.

“Everyone has a different approach to a game. If a coach says no sex before a game, as a player, some of us stay at home one day before a match, so you're gonna tell me you won't sleep with your wife or girlfriend a day before?

“Some players do it, and some others even do it in the morning before they leave for the game. It all depends on the player, but don't abuse it because if you abuse it, you're gonna pay for it for sure.”

Brown Ideye celebrates after scoring for Goztepe against Gaziantep. Photo by Omer Evren Altaya.

Antonio Conte speaks about intimacy

Italian manager Antonio Conte is one of the most vocal managers against players having sex with their partners before matches because he believes it affects performances on the pitch.

Speaking during an interview with L’Equipe in 2019, as quoted by Goal, the former Chelsea and Inter Milan head coach claimed he doesn't want players to do it or should be in positions with low energy utilised.

“I advise my players to have sex for short periods, with the minimum of effort and use positions where they are under their partners and preferably with their wives. Because then you don't have to be exceptional,” he said.

Ideye denied having a second wife

Legit.ng previously reported that Ideye denied having a second wife after a Ukrainian woman accused him of abandoning her and his kids with a post on social media.

The AFCON 2013 winner claimed he is only married to Damka Ideye, whom she tied the knot with in 2010, and the couple are blessed with two boys.

