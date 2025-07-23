Nigeria beat South Africa 2-1 in the 12th Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Casablanca, Morocco, on Tuesday evening, July 22

Nine-time champions will face host Morocco in the women's final at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium on Saturday, July 26

Nigerians have tendered their apologies to Super Falcons coach for not believing in his abilities to guide the team to their tenth title

Nigeria are through to the 12th Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) final after defeating South Africa 2-1 in the semifinal.

Michelle Alozie won the match for the Super Falcons in the 90+4 minutes from a long-range shot after being held 1-1 at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium on Tuesday evening, July 22.

Michelle Alozie scores Nigeria's winning goal against South Africa during the 12th WAFCON semifinal match in Casablanca, Morocco. Photo by: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce.

Source: Getty Images

Super Eagles captain Rasheedat Ajibade broke the deadlock for Nigeria in the 45th minute through a penalty after Bambanani Mbane handled the ball in the penalty box after denying Folashade Ijamilusi's cross.

In the 60th minute, Linda Motlhalo equalised for the Banyana Banyana from the penalty spot after experienced Osinachi Ohale brought down Hildah Magia.

In the stoppage time of the second half, Michelle Alozie struck a sensational long-range winner as her 35-yard effort swerved past goalkeeper Andile Dlamini, sparking wild jubilation among the players and fans, per CAF.

We are sorry- Madugu

Some sections of Nigerian fans have offered their sincere apologies for not believing in the tactical abilities of Super Eagles interim coach Justine Madugu.

They charged the former Adamawa Queens coach to succeed and return home with the trophy for the tenth time, while others believe that the coach is riding on luck and the individual brilliance of the squad.

A Facebook user, Lulu Ukuma, highlighted that the previous foreign coach failed to manage the team properly, losing to South Africa in the Aisha Buhari Cup, a few years ago.

Stephen ChekwubeGod said:

"He will definitely lead us to victory 🙌🙌."

Pwapedeno Robert Gajere added:

"The best Super Falcons Coach ever👍."

Super Falcons of Nigeria are through to the 12th Women's Africa Cup og Nations (WAFCON) final in Morocco. Photo by: Adekunle Ajayi.

Source: Getty Images

Cliff Otasowie wrote:

"The girls are the ones keeping us in the competition. He should forgive Oshoala and start playing her again. Yes she made a mistake and she has been disciplined, let her play."

Lulu Ukuma said:

"The foreign coach wasn't using talented players from disposal? The coach who lost to south Africa in group stage and also lost Aisha Buhari cup to south Africa, the team were struggling to score goals."

Franxisco Onyibest added:

"Super falcons are easy to coach bcos they're very superior in Africa, unlike Super Eagles that are full of stars but can't do anything in Africa."

Nigeria have scored a total of 11 goals and conceded one throughout the ongoing WAFCON.

Morocco defeated Ghana 4-2 on penalty after a 1-1 draw in regulation time to set up a final against nine-time champions, Nigeria, per Al Jazeera.

A lot is at stake - Madugu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Justine Madugu said the Super Falcons will not take the match against Banyana Banyana with levity.

The former Adamawa Queens coach stated that the team intends to prevent what happened years ago, when South Africa prevented the nation from qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

