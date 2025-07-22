Cole Palmer's former Girlfriend Connie Grace has opened up following their alleged split

Both lovers broke up before Chelsea won the 2025 FIFA World Cup against Paris Saint-Germain in the USA

Palmer and Grace made their relationship public in November 2024 at the GQ Men of the Year Awards

Chelsea winger Cole Palmer unfollowed his long-time girlfriend Connie Grace on all social media platforms.

Palmer put in a brilliant performance for Chelsea, netting a brace and providing an assist in a 3-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the expanded FIFA Club World Cup.

During their victory, Grace was absent from the off-pitch celebration of the title and has remained mute on social media.

Chelsea winger Cole Palmer celebrates with the trophy after winning the FIFA World Cup against Paris Saint-Germain in the USA. Photo by: Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar.

Did Palmer break up with Grace?

Cole Palmer appears to have left his teenage girlfriend Connie Grace before the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final.

According to Yahoo Sports, the 23-year-old and the British influencer reportedly broke up with his girlfriend a few weeks after she unfollowed Palmer's sister.

During the Club World Cup, the Premier League winner admitted to going through a lot on and off the pitch.

Both ex-lovers are yet to issue a statement, but reports from Glam Set & Match suggest that the couple, who had been together for three years, may have quietly gone their separate ways.

Palmer and Grace’s story began in Manchester when both were just 17.

Social media influencer Connie Grace visits New York during the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the USA. Photo by: conniegrace.

Don't believe everything- Grace

Social media influencer Connie Grace has denied trying to force a marriage on Chelsea star Cole Palmer.

According to UK outlet The Sun, Grace said he has been subject to abuse by football fans online who did not hear her side.

The 23-year-old failed to mention if she has broken up with the UEFA Conference League winner. She wrote:

”Don’t believe everything you read online. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐨𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰𝐬/𝐥𝐢𝐤𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐨 𝐬𝐚𝐝! It’s actually wild the amount of ab¥se I have received from grown men in the last 24hrs! 𝐍𝐨 𝐈 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐧𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐚 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐥𝐨𝐥.“

Fans react

hamden_9 said:

"Please please leave Cole palmer alone need him at he’s best this time 😂."

alimaah_0 wrote:

"Idk but it's embarrassing to when a man blocks a woman like dat 😩 cole, unblock that acc rn 😭."

kleines.u added:

"The fact she never attended a single game of CWC while she stayed in the US."

inbossout said:

"Seems like someone’s ego got hurt so they had go public and deny it real quick to not be perceived as the needy one in a relationship 😁."

itzz._.zaraaaa wrote:

"Grown men in the sports world scare me, like why are you going so hard about ANOTHER MANS relationship?? It's giving you want the man🙄."

Palmer sets record with Chelsea

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cole Palmer continued his rise as one of Chelsea’s brightest talents by netting a brace in a 3-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the expanded FIFA Club World Cup.

The 23-year-old forward delivered two first-half goals in near-identical fashion, helping the Blues dominate the reigning European champions in a match.

