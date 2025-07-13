Chelsea defeated Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 to win the first expanded FIFA Club World Cup in the United States of America

Cole Palmer scored a brace and Joao Pedro added a third goal as Enzo Maresca’s team claimed their second trophy of the season

Palmer becomes the third Chelsea player this century to score multiple goals in a final

Cole Palmer continued his rise as one of Chelsea’s brightest talents by netting a brace in a 3-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the expanded FIFA Club World Cup.

The 22-year-old forward delivered two first-half goals in near-identical fashion, helping the Blues dominate the reigning European champions in a match that showcased their growing confidence under manager Enzo Maresca.

Palmer’s double made him only the third Chelsea player this century to score multiple goals in a final, joining club legends Didier Drogba, who achieved the feat twice, and Eden Hazard, per ESPN.

His impact on the game was immediate, clinical, and decisive, marking him out as the club’s new go-to man on the big stage after claiming the Player of the Match award.

Joao Pedro delivers again

Following Palmer’s first-half heroics, Chelsea turned the screw even tighter when summer signing Joao Pedro added a third goal just before the break, sealing the trophy in emphatic style, The New York Times reports.

The Brazilian has now scored three goals in the tournament and has quickly established himself as a reliable presence in Chelsea’s attacking setup after only three games.

PSG, tipped as favourites due to their Champions League success, were shell-shocked by the high intensity and precision of Maresca’s side.

Despite boasting stars across the pitch, the Parisians had no response to Chelsea’s fluid attack and compact defensive organisation.

It was a comprehensive performance that brought Chelsea their second major trophy of the season.

A second Club World Cup title for Chelsea

The victory marks Chelsea’s second FIFA Club World Cup triumph, following their first in 2021.

More importantly, it affirms the progress the Blues have made under Maresca and the emergence of new heroes like Palmer and Pedro.

Maresca, who took charge amid high expectations, has now delivered two pieces of silverware this season, building momentum and belief within the squad.

With Palmer rising to the occasion in a final of global importance, Chelsea fans will be hopeful that this is just the beginning of a new golden era.

Palmer’s inclusion in a list alongside Drogba and Hazard speaks volumes of his potential and current impact.

As Chelsea lift another global trophy, the focus now shifts to maintaining this level across the rest of the season, with a young star leading the way.

