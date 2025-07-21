Chelsea beat Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 to win the first edition of the FIFA Club World Cup

The Blues are not resting on their laurels and have begun planning their squad for next season

Enzo Maresca has ostracised four players who are not part of his plans from the first team

Chelsea have made four senior players to start training alone, while the rest of the FIFA Club World Cup-winning squad are on their summer holidays.

Enzo Maresca returned silverware to Stamford Bridge for the first time since 2022 after helping the club win the UEFA Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup.

Reece James lifts the FIFA Club World Cup trophy after Chelsea beat PSG. Photo by Nicolo Campo.

Source: Getty Images

The Blues also finished fourth on the Premier League table last season, and thus will be playing in the UEFA Champions League next season for the first time since 2022/23.

Chelsea drop four players from the first team

According to Chelsea's official website, preparations have begun for next season with the signings of Liam Delap, João Pedro, Dario Essugo and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, with the first two participating in the Club World Cup win.

Brazilian wonderkid Estevao Willian, who starred and scored for Palmeiras against Chelsea in the Club World Cup quarter-final, will also arrive this summer after joining the club last year.

Their plans aren't limited to making reinforcements to the squad, but also letting go of players who are no longer part of Maresca's plans, many of whom spent last season on loan.

The club have already bid farewell to some first team stars, including Kepa Arrizabalaga and Noni Madueke, both of whom joined Arsenal, Marcus Bettinelli, Mathis Amougou, and Djordje Petrovic.

According to The Sun, four first-team players, Raheem Sterling, Ben Chilwell, João Felix and Axel Disasi are training alone as they will leave the club this summer.

All four players had unsuccessful loan spells last season: Sterling at Arsenal, Chilwell at Crystal Palace, Felix at AC Milan and Disasi at Aston Villa.

Aside from Chilwell, who was part of the 2021 Champions League-winning squad, the other three joined the club after the Boehly-Clearlake consortium took over in 2022.

Noni Madueke, Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell during Chelsea's pre-season in 2024. Photo by Lyndsay Radnedge/ISI Photos.

Source: Getty Images

Despite being made to train alone, they will not be the only departure at Stamford Bridge this summer as the club will sell other players if the offer is right.

Christopher Nkunku, despite playing pivotal roles in the Conference League and Club World Cup triumphs, is expected to leave amid interest from Bayern Munich and Manchester United.

Senegalese striker Nicolas Jackson could also be allowed to leave for the right offer, with Man Utd interested, and Chelsea could consider a swap deal with Alejandro Garnacho.

Portuguese defender Renato Veiga, who joined last summer, is in talks to join Atletico Madrid after so

How much Chelsea earned from Club World Cup win

Legit.ng previously reported how much Chelsea received after beating Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 to win the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the USA.

The Blues earned €115 million in prize money for winning the tournament, the same amount they spent on signing Joao Pedro and Liam Delap.

