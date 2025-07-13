Nigeria will face Algeria in their last Group B match at the ongoing 12th Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco on Sunday night, July 13

Super Falcons Nigeria became the first team to qualify for the quarterfinals after struggling to beat Botswana 1-0 in their second match, courtesy of a goal from substitute Chinwendu Ihezuo

Benue professional footballers have urged Super Falcons coach Justine Madugu to field experienced Francisca Ordega against Algeria

Super Eagles interim coach Justine Madugu revealed that the match against Algeria will be used as shooting practice to prepare for the quarterfinal tie.

Nine-time champions breezed past Tunisia 3-0 in their first match before labouring hard to beat Botswana 1-0 at the ongoing 12th Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Nigeria will be without USA-based playmaker Deborah Abiodun, who received yellow cards in both matches against Tunisia and Botswana, and must thus sit out this one against the Algerians.

Super Falcons of Nigeria play against the Fennecs of Algeria during their international friendly match at the in Ikenne, Ogun State. Photo by: Adekunle Ajayi.

Source: Getty Images

Madugu explained that he will use his second squad against Algeria as an opportunity to rest some players and give others a chance to prove themselves. He said via NFF:

"For our last match against Algeria, we are going to make some changes because we need to manage the squad carefully; we are six matches away from lifting the cup and it is important to rest some players as well as give others opportunities."

Falcons played against Algeria's Lady Fennecs in two friendly matches last year, where Nigeria won 2-0 and 3-1, with captain Rasheedat Ajibade scoring a brace in Ikenne, per Daily Post.

Ordega has our support- Akpenwuan

A Benue indigene, Henry Akpenwuan, has drummed support for Francisca Ordega and the Super Falcons ahead of their encounter against Algeria.

Francisca Ordega of Nigeria kicks the ball during the Summer Series game against the United States at Q2 Stadium on June 16, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega

Source: Getty Images

In a Facebook post, Akpenwuan said the winger has been outstanding on both the country and club side.

He said the people of Benue had watched her grow and develop into an exceptional footballer.

Akpenwuan believes the Al-Ittihad player would make an impact in today's match. He wrote:

"Benue professionals are writing to express our deepest admiration for your outstanding achievements in both your club & National team (Super Falcons).

"Your dedication, perseverance, and passion for the game are truly inspiring, and your accomplishments serve as a testament to your hard work and commitment.

"Your impact extends far beyond the playing field. You are a role model and an inspiration to countless young athletes and fans, showing them the value of hard work, determination, and humility.

"Your commitment to giving back to the community through charitable initiatives and outreach programs is truly commendable."

Oshoala, Ordega return

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Falcons interim coach Justine Madugu has named Africa's most decorated female footballer, Asisat Oshoala, in the squad for the 12th WAFCON.

The former Barcelona star will be making her sixth appearance in the Nations Cup, gunning for her fourth title.

According to NFF, the two-time UEFA Champions League winner joins captain Rasheedat Ajibade, Chiamaka Nnadozie, and experienced Francisca Ordega.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng