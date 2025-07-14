Fabrizio Romano Provides Latest Update on Osimhen Amid Rumours of Man United Hijack
- Galatasaray and Napoli continue negotiations over Victor Osimhen's proposed sale to the Turkish club
- Manchester United are reportedly moving to hijack the deal amid delay in discussions between the clubs
- Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest update on the deal after United's rumours
Manchester United are reportedly in the mix for Victor Osimhen amid difficulty in negotiations between Galatasaray and Napoli.
Osimhen accepted Galatasaray's proposal after weeks of discussions, shutting down conversations with other clubs, including Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal.
The two clubs began negotiations last week, and the Italians swiftly rejected two offers from Gala worth €55 million and €60 million, insisting on the full release clause.
The Turkish champions eventually agreed to match the €75 million, but in instalments over five years, which Napoli again rejected.
Serie A champions wanted most of the fee upfront and the rest paid in two instalments, with bank guarantees provided, which they were unable to provide until banks closed on Friday.
According to Matteo Moretto, negotiations continue between both clubs today, and the Turkish champions have asked that the player be exempted from their pre-season squad.
Fabrizio Romano’s update on Osimhen
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed that negotiations will continue between the two clubs today in order to agree on the transfer.
He claimed that Galatasaray have prepared a proposal worth €40 million paid upfront, and €35 million paid in two instalments, with other factors to be discussed.
There were questions from the fans who claimed that rumours have emerged that Manchester United have reportedly moved to hijack the deal.
Romano dismissed these reports as untrue, as the Super Eagles forward is closing in on a permanent move to Galatasaray, which is his preferred destination.
"Guys, let me clarify reports, stories you sent me on social media about Manchester United maybe hijacking the deal from Galatasaray for Victor Osimhen,” he said.
“From what I am told, this is not true; Osimhen is getting closer to joining Galatasaray.”
He reiterated Galatasaray’s new proposal and added that it is subject to final approval from Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis this week.
He added that the Turkish champions remain the favourites because of the players’ decision, and the Red Devils will not offer close to the salary Galatasaray offered.
“Manchester are not part of this story, not part of the conversation. Also, because Galatasaray are going to give Osimhen an important salary, €16 million net per season,” he added.
“Manchester United were not going to be at the table for those numbers in terms of salary.”
Napoli players will resume pre-season training today, with medical checks expected to be carried out today and tomorrow, and the Nigerian forward will not be part of it.
Napoli line up Osimhen's replacement
Legit.ng reported that Napoli have identified Osimhen's replacement, with the striker expected to leave the club permanently this summer.
The Serie A champions are eyeing Osimhen’s compatriot Ademola Lookman as a potential signing after withdrawing from the deal to sign Darwin Nunez.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has four years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. Email: elijah.odetokun@sportsbrief.com