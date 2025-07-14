Galatasaray and Napoli continue negotiations over Victor Osimhen's proposed sale to the Turkish club

Manchester United are reportedly in the mix for Victor Osimhen amid difficulty in negotiations between Galatasaray and Napoli.

Osimhen accepted Galatasaray's proposal after weeks of discussions, shutting down conversations with other clubs, including Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal.

Victor Osimhen celebrates Galatasaray's title win. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

The two clubs began negotiations last week, and the Italians swiftly rejected two offers from Gala worth €55 million and €60 million, insisting on the full release clause.

The Turkish champions eventually agreed to match the €75 million, but in instalments over five years, which Napoli again rejected.

Serie A champions wanted most of the fee upfront and the rest paid in two instalments, with bank guarantees provided, which they were unable to provide until banks closed on Friday.

According to Matteo Moretto, negotiations continue between both clubs today, and the Turkish champions have asked that the player be exempted from their pre-season squad.

Fabrizio Romano’s update on Osimhen

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed that negotiations will continue between the two clubs today in order to agree on the transfer.

He claimed that Galatasaray have prepared a proposal worth €40 million paid upfront, and €35 million paid in two instalments, with other factors to be discussed.

There were questions from the fans who claimed that rumours have emerged that Manchester United have reportedly moved to hijack the deal.

Romano dismissed these reports as untrue, as the Super Eagles forward is closing in on a permanent move to Galatasaray, which is his preferred destination.

"Guys, let me clarify reports, stories you sent me on social media about Manchester United maybe hijacking the deal from Galatasaray for Victor Osimhen,” he said.

“From what I am told, this is not true; Osimhen is getting closer to joining Galatasaray.”

He reiterated Galatasaray’s new proposal and added that it is subject to final approval from Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis this week.

He added that the Turkish champions remain the favourites because of the players’ decision, and the Red Devils will not offer close to the salary Galatasaray offered.

Victor Osimhen playing at Galatasaray's win over Istanbul Basaksehir. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

“Manchester are not part of this story, not part of the conversation. Also, because Galatasaray are going to give Osimhen an important salary, €16 million net per season,” he added.

“Manchester United were not going to be at the table for those numbers in terms of salary.”

Napoli players will resume pre-season training today, with medical checks expected to be carried out today and tomorrow, and the Nigerian forward will not be part of it.

Napoli line up Osimhen's replacement

Legit.ng reported that Napoli have identified Osimhen's replacement, with the striker expected to leave the club permanently this summer.

The Serie A champions are eyeing Osimhen’s compatriot Ademola Lookman as a potential signing after withdrawing from the deal to sign Darwin Nunez.

Source: Legit.ng