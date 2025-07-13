Napoli have received two €75 million bids from Galatasaray and Al Hilal for Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen

Neither Galatasaray nor Al Hilal has fully met the release clause conditions for the striker, leaving Napoli in control

Osimhen reportedly prefers a bigger European team, but could settle for Galatasaray if the deal is approved

Victor Osimhen’s future is once again the subject of intense transfer speculation as Napoli have received two fresh bids matching the club's €75 million price tag for the Nigerian striker..

During his loan spell at Galatasaray, Osimhen scored an impressive 37 goals and eight assists in just 41 appearances, reigniting interest from clubs across Europe and the Middle East.

Galatasaray and Al Hilal are in an intense battle to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli this summer. Photo by Ahmad Mora

Source: Getty Images

According to Sports Illustrated, Turkish giants Galatasaray and Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal have emerged as the main contenders to sign the Nigerian striker.

While his previously anticipated move to Chelsea collapsed last summer, his outstanding form in Turkey has reaffirmed his status as a world-class striker.

Transfer battle for Osimhen intensifies

Despite the headline figure of €75 million, neither Galatasaray nor Al Hilal have triggered Osimhen’s official release clause.

Galatasaray's proposal consists of an initial €40 million payment, with the remaining €35 million split across two further instalments until 2027, Punch reports.

Al Hilal, meanwhile, have offered a two-instalment payment, but neither structure fully satisfies the financial criteria set by Napoli.

Club president Aurelio De Laurentiis remains adamant about protecting Napoli's financial interests.

Victor Osimhen previously rejected a bid to join Al Hilal before the FIFA Club World Cup this summer. Photo by Ahmad Mora

Source: Getty Images

He recently turned down a slightly lower offer from Galatasaray and is now weighing the terms of these structured bids.

Since the release clause has not been formally activated, Napoli retains the right to reject both offers and is expected to do so unless favourable terms are renegotiated.

Osimhen's still prefers Europe to Saudi Arabia

Osimhen is believed to still harbour dreams of playing in the Premier League or at another elite European club.

Earlier this year, the 26-year-old forward was linked with Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United.

However, none of those English sides have submitted an official offer this summer, leaving the door open for Galatasaray to secure a permanent transfer.

Osimhen is reportedly open to continuing his stay at Galatasaray, especially after enjoying a record-breaking season there. However, the final hurdle remains Napoli’s tough stance on the payment structure.

As for Al Hilal, the Saudi side remains keen, having pursued Osimhen previously, but the Nigerian striker’s reluctance to move to Saudi Arabia last year could still pose a challenge.

With both bids now on the table and Napoli holding all the cards, a decision is expected in the coming days from Napoli.

Napoli blocks Osimhen’s return to Italy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen’s anticipated move to Galatasaray is nearing completion, but Napoli has introduced a dramatic late condition that could stall the final agreement.

While Osimhen has agreed personal terms with Galatasaray and the two clubs are close on the transfer fee, reportedly around €75 million, Napoli are not yet ready to sign off on the deal.

Napoli’s new clause would forbid Osimhen from joining any Italian Serie A club for the next three seasons, a move Napoli believes is necessary to avoid strengthening future domestic rivals.

Source: Legit.ng