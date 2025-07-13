Napoli are demanding a unique “anti-Italy” clause in Victor Osimhen’s transfer to Galatasaray

The special clause would prevent the Super Eagles striker from joining any Serie A side for the next three seasons

The transfer now hinges on Galatasaray’s acceptance of both financial and contractual conditions

Victor Osimhen’s anticipated move to Turkish champions Galatasaray is nearing completion, but Napoli has introduced a dramatic late condition that could stall the final agreement.

While Osimhen has agreed personal terms with Galatasaray and the two clubs are close on the transfer fee, reportedly around €75 million, Napoli are not yet ready to sign off on the deal.

Napoli have inserted a clause in Victor Osimhen's negotiations with Galatasaray that will prevent the striker from returning to Italy. Photo by Ahmad Mora

Napoli is now making the deal complicated as president Aurelio De Laurentiis is demanding the inclusion of a special clause in the transfer agreement.

According to La Repubblica, this clause would forbid Osimhen from joining any Italian Serie A club for the next three seasons, a move Napoli believes is necessary to avoid strengthening future domestic rivals.

Juventus have previously indicated interest in signing Osimhen this summer, but the Italians face competition from Galatasaray, Chelsea, and Manchester United.

Details of the ‘anti-Italy’ clause

Dubbed the "anti-Italy" clause, the stipulation would bar Osimhen from returning to Serie A until at least the 2028/29 season, Tribuna reports.

De Laurentiis is determined to protect Napoli’s long-term competitive interests, ensuring they do not come up against the prolific Nigerian striker wearing the colours of a rival.

While such clauses are uncommon in top-level European transfers, Napoli are firm in their stance.

Napoli are in discussions with Galatasaray for the proposed permanent transfer of Victor Osimhen this summer. Photo by Ahmad Mora

Even with Galatasaray prepared to meet the transfer valuation, De Laurentiis is also requesting fewer instalments and full bank guarantees, adding more layers of complexity to what initially seemed like a straightforward transfer.

Osimhen, who enjoyed a successful loan spell in Istanbul during the 2024/25 season, netting 37 goals in all competitions per Transfermarkt, is said to be fully committed to the move and eager to return to Turkey on a permanent deal.

However, the final agreement hinges entirely on Galatasaray’s willingness to accept Napoli’s rigid financial and contractual requirements.

Final agreement hinges on Galatasaray’s response

Osimhen remains one of Europe’s most sought-after strikers, and Napoli’s insistence on controlling his future beyond the deal reflects his lasting value to the club, even as he departs.

Talks with Galatasaray remain in advanced stages, but the current impasse is a clear example of how protective Napoli are being over one of their most prized assets.

Should Galatasaray accept the terms, Osimhen will finalise his transfer to the Turkish Super Lig in the coming days.

But until the anti-Italy clause and payment structure are finalised, the deal will remain hanging in the balance.

Osimhen warned against Galatasaray move

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen is close to joining Galatasaray, pending a club-to-club agreement, after agreeing to their proposal. However, a Super Eagles legend has a different idea.

Osimhen spent last season on loan at Galatasaray, scoring 37 goals and eight assists to help the club win the Turkish Super League and Ziraat Turkish Cup trophies.

Oliseh does not agree with Osimhen wanting to move to Galatasaray and has yet again reiterated that the Premier League should be his next destination.

