Jay Jay Okocha avoids naming a preferred club for Victor Osimhen’s future during a Bundesliga event

Osimhen is currently one of the most sought-after Nigerian strikers, linked with several European and Middle Eastern giants

Okocha emphasised that the decision lies solely with Osimhen, while expressing fans’ desire to see him play regularly

Nigerian football legend Austin "Jay Jay" Okocha has addressed the hot topic surrounding the future of Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen.

With Osimhen’s next destination still undecided after a standout loan spell at Galatasaray, curiosity about where the 26-year-old striker will land next has been the talk of football fans globally, especially in Nigeria.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has been linked to Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United this summer. Photo by Ahmad Mora

Source: Getty Images

Clubs like Manchester United, Chelsea, Juventus, and Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal have all been linked with a potential move for the forward, Sports Illustrated reports.

Meanwhile, Galatasaray has expressed strong interest in making the Nigerian’s stay permanent, having reportedly submitted three bids, all of which Napoli rejected due to their €75 million valuation.

Faced with a question about where Osimhen should go next, Okocha chose to remain neutral.

Rather than suggest a club, he stressed that the final decision is Osimhen’s alone and must align with what is best for his career.

Nigerian fans hope to see Osimhen weekly

While Okocha stayed away from offering a specific answer, the Super Eagles legend did echo the sentiments of many Nigerian fans who want to see more of Osimhen in action.

Galatasaray and Al Hilal have submitted bids to Napoli for Victor Osimhen. Photo by Ahmad Mora

Whether it's in the Premier League, Serie A, or the Turkish Super Lig, supporters across Nigeria are eager to watch him regularly, especially in a league with wider broadcast reach.

“We as his fans, we love to have the opportunity to be watching him week in, week out.

“The decision will be his, we’ll still love him wherever he goes,” Okocha said in the viral clip.

His comments were well-received by fans on social media, many of whom appreciated his balance of support and respect for Osimhen’s independence.

Okocha’s diplomatic response goes viral

As the conversation pushed toward identifying a preferred club, Okocha, with a warm smile, sidestepped the question. “I’m not his manager,” he responded, drawing laughter and admiration for his composed and honest delivery.

The video of Okocha’s comments has since gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), with many Nigerians praising his wisdom and tact.

It also reignited the discussion on where Osimhen will eventually land, especially as transfer windows heat up across Europe and beyond.

As one of Nigeria’s brightest football stars, Osimhen’s next move will undoubtedly be watched closely.

Osimhen stuck at Napoli

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the long-running transfer saga surrounding Nigerian striker Osimhen has taken another dramatic turn, as Napoli have rejected a new formal offer from Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Galatasaray reportedly submitted a bid of €70 million on Thursday, complete with bank documents to prove payment guarantees.

However, football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted on X, disclosing that Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis declined the offer, insisting that the club will not part ways with Osimhen for less than €75 million guaranteed.

Source: Legit.ng