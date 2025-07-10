Peter Rufai recently graduated from the National Institute for Sports before his tragic passing

The late Super Eagles legend returned to school to earn coaching badges 23 years after retiring from football

Emotional tributes continue to pour in for “Dodo Mayana” as Nigerians reflect on his final achievement

In a heart-wrenching twist, photos of the late Peter Rufai’s recent graduation have surfaced online, just days after the passing of the Super Eagles legend.

Rufai, popularly known as Dodo Mayana, passed away at the age of 61 following a prolonged illness, leaving the football world in mourning.

Peter Rufai in action for Nigeria at the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France. Photo by Stu Foster

Source: Getty Images

What many did not know was that Rufai had quietly returned to the classroom in 2023 to pursue a new degree, completing his coaching badges at the National Institute for Sports (NIS) in Surulere, Lagos, VON reports.

The former goalkeeper was one of many students who graduated in January this year, after months of learning and development at the coaching school in Lagos.

Now, those photos from his graduation, once a symbol of growth and purpose, have taken on a deeply emotional meaning.

They serve not only as a reminder of Rufai’s undying passion for football but also of his commitment to shaping the next generation.

Rufai's vision for returning to school

Peter Rufai’s name is etched in gold in Nigerian football history.

With 65 international caps, an AFCON title in 1994, and appearances in both the 1994 and 1998 FIFA World Cups, he was the commanding figure between the sticks during Nigeria’s golden football era, BBC reports.

Peter Rufai made 65 appearances for the Super Eagles in his international career. Photo by Richard Sellers

Source: Getty Images

His leadership on the field and legendary saves earned him a reputation as one of Africa’s greatest goalkeepers.

But Rufai was more than a goalkeeper, he was a mentor and a visionary.

After retiring from active football in 2001, he remained involved in the game but took a bold step years later to solidify his future in coaching and youth development.

Speaking at his graduation, Rufai said he enrolled at the NIS to "broaden his knowledge and further impact the youth."

A life that keeps inspiring

Following Rufai’s sudden death, tributes from across the football world have poured in.

The Nigeria Football Federation wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"We mourn the passing of legendary Super Eagles goalkeeper Peter Rufai – a giant of Nigerian football and a 1994 AFCON champion. Your legacy lives on between the sticks and beyond."

Now, with his graduation photos making the rounds online, many fans and fellow players are calling it his “final victory”—a man who never stopped learning, giving, and striving to be better.

In many ways, Peter Rufai didn’t just represent Nigerian football greatness—he embodied lifelong commitment to purpose, growth, and service.

Why Peter Rufai dropped his Muslim name

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian sports editor, Babatunde Koiki, has narrated how Rufai grew up on the streets of Port Harcourt, claiming the ex-international was born in the north.

Interestingly, Kioki claimed his first name was not actually Peter. It was probably a Muslim name, so if you juxtapose that with the trouble of them, it could pose a problem.

They gave him Peter Rufai. He grew up in Port Harcourt, got into goalkeeping by accident.

