Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Peter Rufai passed away last Thursday at 61 after a prolonged illness

Rufai was Nigeria’s number one goalkeeper in the 90s and won the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) held in Tunisia

The Stationery Stores legend shared plans for his book launch with sports veteran Godwin Enakhena days before his death

Peter Rufai, Nigeria’s 1994 AFCON‑winning goalkeeper and two‑time World Cup hero, passed away in Lagos at dawn on Thursday, aged 61.

The news came as a rude shock to the football community and Nigerians who are huge fans of the goalkeeper.

Super Eagles goalkeeper Peter Rufai during the 1998 FIFA World Cup in the USA. Photo by: Tony Marshall/EMPICS and TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Initial reports merely cited a “prolonged illness,” but Spanish outlet Cadena SER has since reported that Rufai suffered a cardiac arrest at home after struggling with a chronic heart condition.

The leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Super Eagles players (ex and current), including well-wishers, have paid their tributes to the fallen hero, per Vanguard.

Rufai's plans before his demise - Enakhena

Veteran sports journalist, Godwin Enakhena, released an emotional video of late Peter Rufai, where he stated his intention before his demise.

Former chairman of the defunct MFM FC explained that the Super Eagles legend was desperate to publish his book titled: 'My Story'. He wrote:

"My last interview with Peter Rufai. He desperately wanted to publish his book, My Story, but like a thief in the night, death came visiting. Rest in peace, Dodo Mayana."

Peter Rufai planned to launch a book

1994 AFCON winner Peter Rufai said plans were underway to launch his book in June.

Rufai, who is the first Nigerian goalkeeper to play at any FIFA World Cup, revealed that the book highlights the comparison between ex-internationals and the current crop of players. He said:

Nigerian goalkeeper Peter Rufai and captain Uche Okechukwu jubilate after their win against Spain at the 1998 FIFA World Cup. Photo by: JACQUES DEMARTHON / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

"This book is going to be launched in the month of June, early June. The title of this book is 'My Story'. My birthday is coming in August, and I will be 63 years old.

"The book is taking me through the memories with the Nigerian fans and what I have observed about them, the players from that era (ex-Super Eagles stars), compared to this era, and the book is also giving a clear picture of what our performances were on the pitch, individually."

"The book will state how I started my football career right from Port Harcourt, leaving the school, and how I came to Lagos with a night bus. The book is going to give those memories the clarification needed.

"I am from Lagos state from my father's side, and my mother is from Port Harcourt in Rivers State; I am a crown prince, the son of a king."

Legit.ng compiled reactions that trailed the video. Read them below:

Akin Adeoya said:

"Oh my God. Thank God you had the presence of mind to capture this. For posterity."

John Abiodun Olaitan wrote:

"Very unfortunately, Dodomayana won’t ever get to write a column in your book again — May his soul rest in heavenly and eternal peace."

Biodun Alabi added:

"He died a proud man...I sense he didn't want to bother anybody, otherwise, we would have read of his condition. So sad.

"Rest in peace, Dodo Mayana."

Ajibade Fasina-thomas said:

"Thank you, Godwin, for pulling this out of the archives. Peter Rufai is free from all wahala now. May his sporting soul find peace in heaven."

Oyetunji A Ojo wrote:

"Rest on Peter 'Keeper' Rufai Dodo Mayana.

"This book must be launched and dedicated to the Peter Rufai Foundation."

Former Golden Eaglets coach is dead

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Golden Eaglets coach Hassan Abubakar has been pronounced dead following a prolonged illness.

The former Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) coach was buried according to Islamic rites in Zaria, Kaduna state, on Tuesday morning, July 8.

